Finland, Sweden offer NATO an edge as rivalry warms up north

In this image provided by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, a U.S. marine waves his troops onward after using Dutch landing craft to land near Sandstrand, Norway, March 21, 2022, during the Exercise Cold Response 22. (NATO via AP) In this image provided by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, a U.S. marine waves his troops onward after using Dutch landing craft to land near Sandstrand, Norway, March 21, 2022, during the Exercise Cold Response 22. (NATO via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Finland asks: Can a prime minister party like a rock star?

The leaked video of Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing and singing with friends has triggered a debate among Finns about what level of revelling is inappropriate for a prime minister, especially considering neighbouring Russia's attack on Ukraine, which prompted long-neutral Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social