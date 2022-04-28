Explosions rock Kyiv again as Russians rain fire on Ukraine
Russia pounded a wide area of Ukraine on Thursday, including Kyiv, bombarding the city during a visit by the head of the United Nations in the boldest attack on the capital since Moscow's forces retreated weeks ago.
At least one person was killed and several were injured in the attack on Kyiv, including some who were trapped in the rubble after two buildings were hit, rescue officials said.
The attack happened barely an hour after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a news conference with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who said Ukraine has become "an epicenter of unbearable heartache and pain." A spokesperson said Guterres and his team were safe.
Meanwhile, explosions were reported across the country, in Polinne in the west of the country, Chernihiv near the border with Belarus, and in Fastiv, a large railway hub southwest of the capital. The mayor of Odesa in southern Ukraine said rockets were intercepted by air defenses.
- What's happening in Ukraine today: Live updates
- What's behind Russia's natural gas cutoff?
- WATCH: Omar Sachedina on Ukrainian paramedics training civilians
Ukrainian authorities also reported intense Russian fire in the Donbas -- the eastern industrial heartland that the Kremlin is bent on capturing -- and near Kharkiv, a northeastern city outside the Donbas that is seen as key to the offensive.
In the ruined southern port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian fighters holed up in the steel plant that represents the last pocket of resistance said concentrated bombing overnight killed and wounded more people. And authorities warned that a lack of safe drinking water inside the city could lead to outbreaks of deadly diseases.
The fresh attacks came as Guterres surveyed the destruction in small towns outside the capital that saw some of the worst horrors of the first onslaught of the war.
Guterres condemned the atrocities committed in towns like Bucha, where evidence of mass killings of civilians was found after Russia retreated in the face of unexpectedly stiff resistance.
"Wherever there is a war, the highest price is paid by civilians," Guterres lamented, reiterating the importance of investigating alleged war crimes.
Separately, Ukraine's prosecutor accused 10 Russian soldiers, including a general, of being "involved in the torture of peaceful people" in Bucha. Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova did not say her office had filed criminal charges, and she appealed to the public to help assemble evidence. Russia denies it targets civilians.
Shortly after Zelenskyy and Guterres held a news conference, explosions shook Kyiv, and flames poured out of windows in at least two buildings -- including one residential building -- in the capital, which has been relatively unscathed in recent weeks. Plumes of smoke could be seen over the city.
The explosions came as Kyiv residents have been increasingly returning to the city. Cafes and other businesses have reopened, and a growing numbers of people have been out and about, enjoying the spring weather. The attack happened in the Shevchenkivsky district, in northwest Kyiv, according to the mayor.
"I was shocked to be informed that two rockets have exploded in the city where I am," Guterres was quoted as telling the BBC. "So this is a dramatic war and we absolutely need to end this war and we absolutely need to have a solution for this war."
Getting a full picture of the unfolding battle in the east has been difficult because airstrikes and artillery barrages have made it extremely dangerous for reporters to move around. Several journalists have been killed in the war, now in its third month.
Also, both Ukraine and the Moscow-backed rebels fighting in the east have introduced tight restrictions on reporting from the combat zone.
Western officials say the Kremlin's apparent goal is to take the Donbas by encircling and crushing Ukrainian forces from the north, south and east.
But so far, Russia's troops and their allied separatist forces appear to have made only minor gains, taking several small towns as they try to advance in relatively small groups against staunch Ukrainian resistance.
Russian military units were mauled in the abortive bid to storm Kyiv and had to regroup and refit. Some analysts say the delay in launching a full-fledged offensive may reflect Putin's decision to wait until his forces are ready for a decisive battle -- rather than rushing in and risking another failure that could shake his rule amid worsening economic conditions at home because of Western sanctions.
Many observers expect Putin will try to claim a big victory in the east by Victory Day, which marks the defeat of Nazi Germany during World War II.
Putin, like many of his predecessors, often uses patriotic Russian holidays and anniversaries to make announcements, appeal for solidarity or show off his nation's strength. In March, he appeared at a Moscow stadium at a rally marking the eighth anniversary of Russia's annexation of the Crimean Peninsula, and used the event to build support for the war.
As Russia presses its offensive, civilians again bear the brunt.
"It's not just scary. It's when your stomach contracts from pain," said Kharkiv resident Tatiana Pirogova. "When they shoot during the day, it's still OK, but when the evening comes, I can't describe how scary it is."
Ukraine's military said that Russian troops were subjecting several places in the Donbas to "intense fire" and that over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces had repelled six attacks in the region.
Four civilians were killed in heavy shelling of residential areas in the Luhansk region of the Donbas, according to the regional governor.
Columns of smoke could be seen rising at different points across the Donetsk region of the Donbas, and artillery and sirens were heard on and off.
In Zaporizhzhia, a crucial waypoint for tens of thousands of people fleeing Mariupol, an 11-year-old boy was among at least three people wounded in a rocket attack that authorities said was the first to hit a residential area in this southern city since the war began. Shards of glass cut the boy's leg down to the bone.
Vadym Vodostoyev, the boy's father, said: "It just takes one second and you're left with nothing."
Satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press also showed evidence of intense Russian fire on Mariupol in recent days.
A video posted online by Ukraine's Azov Regiment inside the steel plant showed people combing through the rubble to remove the dead and help the wounded. The regiment said the Russians hit an improvised underground hospital and its surgery room, killing an unspecified number of people. The video couldn't be independently verified.
Hundreds of thousands of Mariupol's residents have fled. Authorities said the estimated 100,000 who remain run the risk of diseases like cholera and dysentery.
"Deadly epidemics may break out in the city due to the lack of centralized water supply and sewers," the council said on the messaging app Telegram. It reported bodies decomposing under the rubble and a "catastrophic" shortage of drinking water and food.
Russia, meanwhile, said a city under its control in the south came under fire. In what may have been a Ukrainian counterattack, a series of explosions boomed near the television tower late Wednesday in Kherson, which has been occupied by Russian forces since early in the war. The blasts at least temporarily knocked Russian channels off the air.
Loud bangs were reported in Russia's Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, but there was no immediate explanation. In recent days, fuel and ammunition sites on Russian soil have been hit with explosions and fires, and suspicion has fallen on Ukraine.
Ukraine has urged its allies to send even more military equipment to fend off the Russians. U.S. President Joe Biden plans to ask Congress for an additional $33 billion to help Ukraine.
------
Associated Press journalists Jon Gambrell and Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Mstyslav Chernov in Kharkiv, Yesica Fisch in Sloviansk, and AP staff around the world contributed to this report.
___
Get in touch
Do you have any questions about the attack on Ukraine? Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca.
- Please include your name, location, and contact information if you are willing to speak to a journalist with CTV News.
- Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Significant milestone': Canada's blood ban will soon be eradicated
A policy change years in the making, on Thursday Health Canada approved Canadian Blood Services' submission to eliminate the three-month donor deferral period for gay and bisexual men as well as some other folks in the LGBTQ2S+ community.
Canada plans to reopen embassy in Ukraine in coming days or weeks: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the Canadian government intends to reopen its embassy doors in Ukraine shortly, following in the footsteps of its allies.
Mounting evidence Canada trained Ukrainian extremists, gov't needs to be held to account: experts
Continued evidence that the Canadian Armed Forces have trained extremists in Ukrainian military should raise tough questions for government, experts say.
'More questions than answers': COVID vaccines for kids under 5 still not authorized in Canada
There are no vaccines currently approved for use in children under the age of five in Canada. While this may leave some parents concerned about their child's exposure to COVID-19, experts insist there's no reason to rush the process.
Moderna seeks COVID vaccine approval for kids under 6 in Canada
Moderna says it's working on a submission to Health Canada for the approval a COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of six.
Will Ottawa police be prepared for the 'Rolling Thunder' convoy? Experts weigh in
As the 'Rolling Thunder' convoy heads to the nation's capital this weekend, all eyes are on the Ottawa Police Service as it works to avoid a repeat of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation that paralyzed downtown streets for weeks earlier this year.
Sunwing party flight passengers fined total of $59K: Transport Canada
After a nearly four-month investigation, heavy fines are being slapped on some of the infamous Sunwing 'party flight' passengers in late December, including for not being vaccinated. Transport Canada announced Thursday that out of 154 passengers on the Montreal to Cancun flight, 37 are facing a total of $59,500 in fines.
Explosions rock Kyiv again as Russians rain fire on Ukraine
Russia pounded a wide area of Ukraine on Thursday, including Kyiv, bombarding the city during a visit by the head of the United Nations in the boldest attack on the capital since Moscow's forces retreated weeks ago.
N.L.'s Quidi Vidi village drops 'plantation' from building name ahead of royal visit
A historic fishing neighbourhood in St. John's, N.L., is renaming one of its buildings ahead of a visit by Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla.
Canada
-
Will Ottawa police be prepared for the 'Rolling Thunder' convoy? Experts weigh in
As the 'Rolling Thunder' convoy heads to the nation's capital this weekend, all eyes are on the Ottawa Police Service as it works to avoid a repeat of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation that paralyzed downtown streets for weeks earlier this year.
-
Sunwing party flight passengers fined total of $59K: Transport Canada
After a nearly four-month investigation, heavy fines are being slapped on some of the infamous Sunwing 'party flight' passengers in late December, including for not being vaccinated. Transport Canada announced Thursday that out of 154 passengers on the Montreal to Cancun flight, 37 are facing a total of $59,500 in fines.
-
'The culture needs to change': Victim of alleged sexual assault by military major calling for more support from CAF
A woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted twice by a major with the Royal Canadian Air Force at 15 Wing Moose Jaw is calling on the military to provide more help and resources for alleged victims.
-
N.L.'s Quidi Vidi village drops 'plantation' from building name ahead of royal visit
A historic fishing neighbourhood in St. John's, N.L., is renaming one of its buildings ahead of a visit by Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla.
-
Ottawa police outline exact route for 'Rolling Thunder' biker ride
Ottawa’s interim police chief has shared the full route for the ‘Rolling Thunder’ motorcycle ride on Saturday, one of a series of demonstrations expected in the capital this weekend.
-
Are you facing long immigration wait times? We want to hear from you
There's an immigration backlog in Canada with over 1.8 million people waiting to see what's happened with their applications. Are you facing long wait times? CTVNews.ca wants to hear your story.
World
-
Ukraine updates: Explosions in Kyiv after UN chief meeting
What's happening in Ukraine on Thursday: Russia struck the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv shortly after a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday evening.
-
U.S. president Biden taking 'hard look' at student loan forgiveness
U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday that he's 'taking a hard look' at canceling additional federal student loan debt and will reach a decision within a month.
-
Israel halts for Holocaust day, honours 6 million Jews killed
Sirens blared across Israel early Thursday as the country came to a standstill in an annual ritual honouring the 6 million Jews murdered during the Holocaust.
-
Britain's parliamentary term ends in acrimony and scandal
British lawmakers headed back to their constituencies across the country Thursday at the end of a parliamentary year overshadowed by scandal.
-
Explosions in northern Afghanistan kill at least 9, wound 13
Two explosions, within minutes of each other, killed at least nine people and wounded 13 in northern Afghanistan on Thursday, a spokesman for a Taliban-appointed police chief said.
-
U.S. school library bill advances, sponsor suggests book burning
Tennessee Republicans advanced legislation Wednesday that would place more scrutiny over what books are placed in public schools libraries, moments after the bill’s House sponsor said any inappropriate book should be burned.
Politics
-
'Significant milestone': Canada's blood ban will soon be eradicated
A policy change years in the making, on Thursday Health Canada approved Canadian Blood Services' submission to eliminate the three-month donor deferral period for gay and bisexual men as well as some other folks in the LGBTQ2S+ community.
-
Canada plans to reopen embassy in Ukraine in coming days or weeks: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the Canadian government intends to reopen its embassy doors in Ukraine shortly, following in the footsteps of its allies.
-
Liberals propose temporary new power to adjourn House 'without notice' and revive late-night sittings
In a move typically not seen until closer to the end of the spring sitting, the Liberals have given notice for a motion looking to revive late-night House sittings, while also proposing to give ministers the temporary power to table 'without notice' a motion to adjourn the Commons until the fall.
Health
-
Africa sees rise in measles as pandemic disrupts vaccines
Africa is seeing a surge of outbreaks of preventable diseases as a result of disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization said on Thursday.
-
6th COVID wave impacting children's hospitals, doctor says
As Canada's sixth wave of COVID-19 continues, hospitals caring for the country's youngest patients are facing both high patient volumes and high levels of staff off sick.
-
Canadian health officials investigating reports of severe hepatitis in children
Canadian health officials say they’re investigating reports of mysterious, severe hepatitis cases in children, as doctors around the world are closely monitoring the growing number of such cases.
Sci-Tech
-
April's 'Black Moon' will cause a partial solar eclipse
A select few will see something unusual in the sky at the end of the month, according to NASA -- there will be a partial eclipse of the sun, visible only in a few regions of the Earth.
-
Catch a falling rocket with a helicopter? Yes, that's the plan
Small rocket builder Rocket Lab USA Inc. is gearing up for a mission that seems more appropriate for a big-budget action movie: catching a falling four-storey rocket booster with a helicopter.
-
Ingenuity helicopter takes photos of debris field on Mars
The Ingenuity helicopter has captured a unique bird's-eye perspective of the gear that helped land the Perseverance rover on Mars.
Entertainment
-
'Roller-coaster of a game': Mattea Roach wins 17th 'Jeopardy!' match by just $1
Wednesday night’s 'Jeopardy!' episode was a nail-biter, but Mattea Roach managed to squeeze out her 17th win -- this time by just $1.
-
Chris Stapleton postpones Friday night concert in Ottawa
Chris Stapleton's concert in Ottawa this weekend is being postponed due to a case of COVID-19 within the band.
-
'Avatar 2' debuts footage from movie at CinemaCon and gets official title
Director James Cameron returns to direct the long-awaited sequel to the 2009 hit, officially titled 'Avatar: The Way of Water.'
Business
-
Is the Canadian economy headed for a recession?
As inflation driven by the pandemic and Russia's war on Ukraine continue to impact the economy in Canada and around the world, there are serious concerns that a recession could be on the horizon.
-
Twitter, in possibly last quarterly report, sees user growth
Twitter's quarterly profit, revenue and the number of daily users on its platform are rising but its quarterly report, released days after agreeing to be sold to billionaire Elon Musk, offered scant details about what it expects on the financial front for the rest of the year.
-
Amsterdam airport asks airlines to cut flights to avoid chaos
Amsterdam's Schiphol airport has asked airlines to cancel flights over the weekend to avoid chaos due to overcrowding at Europe's third busiest airport, it said on Thursday.
Lifestyle
-
'A big moment in history': First ever Sask. world champion cheer team reflects on win
Members of the first Saskatchewan cheerleading team to win gold at the Cheerleading Worlds are on cloud nine as they reflect on their historic competition.
-
The world's oldest person is a French nun who enjoys chocolate and wine
A 118-year-old nun living in a nursing home in southern France has become the world's oldest living person, according to the Guinness World Records.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Acrobats wanted: How gymnasts are using RBC Training Ground as a springboard to success in other sports
If you’re a gymnast with lofty ambitions, Canada’s national sport organizations (NSOs) are looking for you. RBC Training Ground, a talent identification and athlete-funding program that looks for up-and-coming Olympians, says gymnasts are sought after by many NSOs.
Sports
-
Ukraine soccer league declares season over after invasion
The Ukrainian soccer season has officially been called off because of the Russian invasion, creating a path for Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv to be entered in next season's Champions League.
-
London officers face misconduct review over stop of athletes travelling with baby
Five officers from London's Metropolitan Police will face a gross misconduct hearing over the stop and search of two Black athletes, the force said Wednesday.
-
Leafs' Matthews, Flames' Gaudreau and Oilers' McDavid among frontrunners for NHL MVP
Auston Matthews, Johnny Gaudreau and Connor McDavid are among the front-runners to win the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP, but the pool of candidates goes at least seven deep with Igor Shesterkin, Leon Draisaitl, Jonathan Huberdeau and Roman Josi also in the mix.
Autos
-
Replica of Canadian car predating Ford Model T unveiled in Ontario
At an event on Wednesday in Burlington, Ont., the grandson of a Canadian automotive pioneer unveiled a replica of the Fossmobile, the car his grandfather built in 1897 out of old bicycle frames and wheels from horse drawn carts.
-
China grants first driverless taxi permits to Baidu, Pony.ai
China has granted Chinese internet services company Baidu and a rival autonomous car company, Pony.ai, permits to provide driverless ride-hailing services to the public in Beijing, a significant regulatory step in the country's pursuit of driverless technology.
-
Tesla loses US$126 billion in value amid Musk Twitter deal funding concern
Tesla Inc lost US$126 billion in value on Tuesday amid investor concerns that Chief Executive Elon Musk may have to sell shares to fund his $21 billion equity contribution to his $44 billion buyout of Twitter.