Ex-Texas cop charged over shooting teen eating hamburger

In this image taken from Oct. 2, 2022 police body camera video and released by San Antonio Police Department, Erik Cantu looks toward San Antonio Police officer James Brennand while holding a hamburger in a fast food restaurant parking lot as the officer opens the car door in San Antonio, Texas. (San Antonio Police Department via AP) In this image taken from Oct. 2, 2022 police body camera video and released by San Antonio Police Department, Erik Cantu looks toward San Antonio Police officer James Brennand while holding a hamburger in a fast food restaurant parking lot as the officer opens the car door in San Antonio, Texas. (San Antonio Police Department via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Danielle Smith sworn in as Alberta's next premier

It's official: Danielle Smith has been sworn in as Alberta's 19th premier. In a ceremony at Government House in Edmonton Tuesday morning, the former Wildrose party leader was sworn in by Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani.

Enrolling your child in organized sports? We want to hear from you

With COVID-19 public health measures largely lifted across the country, children and teens returning to organized sports this fall won't be faced with the same barriers to access as they once did. If you're a parent planning to enrol your child in organized sports this year, we want to hear from you.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social