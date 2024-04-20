Donald Trump's 2024 U.S. presidential campaign raised US$15 million in March

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's 2024 U.S. presidential election campaign reported on Saturday it raised US$15 million in March, a significant increase from the prior month.

Trump has persistently trailed Democratic President Joe Biden in fundraising as they prepare to face off in the Nov. 5 presidential election.

It was not clear from his financial disclosure submitted to the Federal Election Commission if Trump gained any ground in the fundraising battle. Biden was also due on Saturday to report his campaign's financial situation at the end of March.

Trump previously reported he raised nearly $11 million in February.