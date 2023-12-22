World

    • Czech police release bodycam footage from Prague mass shooting

    Warning: this story contains graphic content

    Czech police have released bodycam footage that shows officers arriving on the scene of a Dec. 21 mass shooting in Prague that claimed 14 lives and injured at least 25 others.

    In the video, heavily-armed police can be seen storming a building at Charles University in central Prague, where the 24-year-old shooter was a student. Police can also be seen breaking open doors, searching classrooms and a rooftop, tending to the wounded and escorting people to safety.

    Police say the gunman killed himself after officers arrived. The shooter, who legally owned several firearms, has also been linked to the deaths of three others, including his father and a two-month-old girl. The Dec. 21 incident is the deadliest mass shooting in Czechia's history.

    You can watch the police bodycam footage above.

