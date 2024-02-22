World

    • Container ship hits bridge in south China, killing 2 and knocking section of roadway into the water

    In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, ships sail near the broken Lixinsha Bridge in Nansha District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. (Lu Hanxin/Xinhua via AP) In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, ships sail near the broken Lixinsha Bridge in Nansha District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. (Lu Hanxin/Xinhua via AP)
    Share
    BEIJING -

    Two people are dead after a massive container ship crashed into a bridge south of the city of Guangzhou in southern China early Thursday, causing a section of the roadway to come crashing down along with vehicles.

    Three people are missing, and two have been rescued. One person from the ship sustained light injuries, according to a statement from the Guangzhou city government's Nansha district Thursday. The incident happened around 5 a.m. Thursday.

    Three cars, a bus and a scooter fell off the Lixinsha Bridge, authorities said. Two of the cars fell into the water, and the other three vehicles fell onto the empty ship. The bus was occupied only by its driver, according to local media.

    Rescue workers are still on the scene and an investigation into the cause of the crash has been launched. Authorities have detained the owner of the ship, according to local media.

    The Lixinsha Bridge crosses a waterway near the mouth of the Pearl River, inland from Hong Kong. The area is one of China's biggest manufacturing and transport hubs and contains two of the world's five busiest ports, according to the World Shipping Council.

    There were plans to build collision guards around some of the bridge's pillars in 2022, according to CCTV, China's state broadcaster, but they have been repeatedly pushed back.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion 5 reasons not to invest in mutual funds

    Traditionally, mutual funds have stood as a go-to investment strategy for those looking to grow their wealth without the effort of stock-picking. But financial columnist Christopher Liew outlines some reasons why mutual funds often aren’t the golden ticket they're made out to be, especially in Canada.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News