Colombian police seize nearly 20,000 coconuts filled with liquid cocaine
Published Thursday, January 27, 2022 2:50PM EST
Police in Colombia have seized nearly 20,000 coconuts, which they say were filled with liquid cocaine. (@Fiscalía Colombia/Twitter)
Police in Colombia have seized nearly 20,000 coconuts, which they say were filled with liquid cocaine.
The Office of the Attorney General of Colombia said in a statement that officers found 19,780 coconuts in a shipping container destined for Genoa, a city in Italy.
Cocaine can be dissolved in water or alcohol, a practice sometimes used when smuggling the drug.
In 2019, police in Genoa seized a cocaine shipment from Colombia estimated to be worth CAD$710 million. It was one of the biggest drug busts in Italian history.