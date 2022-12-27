Close aide curses Palestinian leader in leaked audio

Hussein al-Sheikh talks during an interview with The Associate Press at his office, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 13, 2022. Al-Sheikh increasingly seen as a successor to the 86-year-old President Mahmoud Abbas. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser) Hussein al-Sheikh talks during an interview with The Associate Press at his office, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 13, 2022. Al-Sheikh increasingly seen as a successor to the 86-year-old President Mahmoud Abbas. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social