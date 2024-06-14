Climate and Environment

    • Several major weather advisories issued across Canada

    Federal forecasters issued weather warnings on Friday in Western and Northern Canada as well as the Atlantic region. Severe thunderstorm alerts were dispatched across the country warning of large hail and wind gusts up to 90 km/h.

    CTVNews.ca followed several weather advisories across Canada. These were the updates. 

    90 km/h winds, severe thunderstorms in the east

    Forecasters said severe thunderstorms brought strong winds, heavy rain, and lightning Friday afternoon and evening.

    A cluster of severe thunderstorms quickly moved east. Extreme winds reached up to 90 km/h, potentially felling tree branches, and damaging weak buildings.

    A severe thunderstorm watch was in place for these areas:

    • Acadian Peninsula
    • Bathurst and Chaleur Region
    • Campbellton and Restigouche County
    • Miramichi
    • Mount Carleton - Renous Highway

    "The main threats with these storms will be locally heavy downpours, very strong wind gusts, and pea sized hail," the weather statement read.

    Heavy rainfall, hail in the west

    Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) warned of heavy rain resulting in flash flooding in northern B.C. and Alberta. Further south, severe thunderstorm watches were in effect in the following areas:

    Alberta

    A severe thunderstorm warning was in place for these areas:

    • Elk Island Nat. Park
    • Fort Saskatchewan and Nrn Strathcona Co.
    • Lamont Co. near Bruderheim Lamont and Peno Creek 

    A general thunderstorm watch was in place for these areas:

    • City of Edmonton - St. Albert - Sherwood Park
    • Drayton Valley - Devon - Rimbey - Pigeon Lake
    • Leduc - Camrose - Wetaskiwin - Tofield
    • Red Deer - Ponoka - Innisfail - Stettler
    • Rocky Mountain House - Caroline
    • Slave Lake
    • Spruce Grove - Morinville - Mayerthorpe - Evansburg
    • Wabasca - Peerless Lake - Gift Lake - Cadotte Lake
    • Westlock - Barrhead - Athabasca
    • Whitecourt - Edson - Fox Creek - Swan Hills

    B.C.

    A severe thunderstorm watch was in place for these areas:

    • 100 Mile
    • North Thompson
    • Cariboo

    A rainfall warning was in place for these areas:

    • B.C. North Peace River
    • Fort Nelson

    As much as 50 centimetres of rain could fall in Alberta’s Peace River - Fairview - High Prairie – Manning region -- a rural area in the province’s northwest Friday night through Saturday, according to a rainfall alert.

    “Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible,” the warning read.

    Crews rush to fix blackouts

    Tens of thousands of people were left in the dark in Quebec and Ontario as severe thunderstorms rocked the region Thursday and overnight. At times, some areas were the subject of tornado warnings.

    "Crews are out in full force today working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power after severe storms yesterday affected parts of the province," reads a notice from Hydro One’s website. "Stay clear of any fallen power lines. If you spot a fallen line, keep at least 10 metres back, even if it does not appear to be live."

    Hydro One predicted restoration of power by 11:30 p.m. at the latest for affected areas, excluding Bolton, Simcoe, and Vanleek Hill, where damage was still being assessed.

    Quebec crews were quickly chipping down the remaining blackouts through the morning and afternoon on Friday.

    Lightning flashes in the sky over Renfrew, Ont. (Amber Covertt)

    Snow on the roads

    Drivers should take note of the potential for snow on mountain-pass highways in B.C.

    Cold air blowing into the interior is expected to meet heavy precipitation over the weekend. The result could be up to five centimetres of accumulated snow on the following highways:

    • Coquihalla Highway
    • Okanagan Connector
    • Allison Pass
    • Kootenay Pass
    • Rogers Pass

    “Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions,” reads the ECCC advisory. 

    Communities reeling after Ping-Pong hail 

    At least one potential tornado was detected by Doppler radar in Quebec nearly 12 kilometres north of Oskélanéo.

    All severe weather warnings and watches had been called off as of Friday morning, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada; the end to dozens of warnings and watch alerts from the early morning hours Thursday, late into the night.

    Severe thunderstorm and tornado notices came fast and variable throughout the day, with reported risk of 100 km/h gusts and hail from the size of toonies to ping pong balls.

    "This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation," read a warning from Environment Canada. "If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately."

    Some regions flipped from storm watches and warnings to tornado alerts and back throughout the day as advisories spanned from north of Lake Superior, down to the outer Greater Toronto Area and east into central Quebec.

    Some impacted residents received emergency alerts to their mobile devices.

    This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available. 

    With files from CTV's Kendra Mangione and Lynn Chaya

