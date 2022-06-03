Buffalo-area GOP congressman declines to run again after calling for assault weapons ban

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What did police know as the Texas school shooting unfolded?

The state agency investigating the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas has determined that the commander facing criticism for the slow police response was not carrying a radio as the massacre unfolded, a state senator said Friday.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social