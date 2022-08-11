Brazilian woman cons own mother out of US$139M in stolen artworks

In this photo provided by the Rio de Janeiro Civil Police, officers show artist Tarsila do Amaral's painting titled 'Sol Poente' after it was seized during a police operation in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (Rio de Janeiro Civil Police via AP) In this photo provided by the Rio de Janeiro Civil Police, officers show artist Tarsila do Amaral's painting titled 'Sol Poente' after it was seized during a police operation in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (Rio de Janeiro Civil Police via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social