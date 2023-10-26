Bombardment levels swaths of Gaza after Israeli troops and tanks briefly enter: live updates
More airstrikes have ravaged swaths of the Gaza Strip, and residents are running out of food, water and other supplies. The bombardment continued as the Israeli military said its troops and tanks briefly entered northern Gaza to prepare for a full-scale incursion, the Israeli raid since the war began more than two weeks ago.
Meanwhile, a senior Hamas official told The Associated Press that the Palestinian militant group needs greater intervention from its allies, including Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, in its war with Israel.
The war, now in its 20th day, is the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said Thursday that more than 7,000 Palestinians have been killed so far -- more than three times the number killed in the six-week-long Gaza war in 2014. In the occupied West Bank, more than 100 Palestinians have been killed in violence and Israeli raids following Hamas' surprise rampage on Oct. 7 in southern Israel.
The Associated Press couldn't independently verify the death tolls cited by Hamas, which says it tallies figures from hospital directors.
The fighting has killed more than 1,400 people in Israel, according to Israeli officials, mostly civilians who died in the initial Hamas attack. Israel's military has raised the number of remaining hostages in Gaza to 222 people, including foreigners believed captured by Hamas during the incursion. Four hostages have been released so far.
U.S. and other officials fear the fighting could spill over into a wider regional conflict.
Here's what's happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war:
U.S. STRIKES IRAN-LINKED SITES IN SYRIA IN RETALIATION FOR ATTACKS ON U.S. TROOPS
The U.S. military launched airstrikes early Friday on two locations in eastern Syria linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Pentagon said.
The strikes come in retaliation for drone and missile attacks against U.S. bases and personnel in the region that began early last week.
The U.S. wants to hit Iranian-backed groups suspected of targeting the U.S. to deter future aggression, possibly fueled by Israel's war against Hamas, while also working to avoid inflaming the region and provoking a wider conflict.
EGYPTIAN STATE MEDIA SAYS 5 HURT IN EXPLOSION AT RESORT TOWN ON BORDER WITH ISRAEL
An explosion hit the Egyptian resort town of Taba on the border with Israel, wounding five people, Egyptian state-run media outlet Al Qahera News reported early Friday.
The cause of the blast was not immediately clear, and The Associated Press could not immediately confirm the details.
AIRSTRIKES IN GAZA: AMBULANCES, CHAOS AND TWISTED METAL
KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip -- A cloud of grey dust fills a street as men and ambulances rush to the site of an Israeli airstrike. An AP videojournalist sprints beside them, the chaos growing more intense as they draw closer to the destroyed residence.
Dozens of people pick their way across the remains of the building, which has been reduced to a jumble of concrete and metal. They scramble to pull the living and the dead from the wreckage.
A survivor, his face chalk-white with dust and eyes wide open, is carried in a blanket to a waiting ambulance. A woman who can still walk is led away from the blast area, with a man throwing a blanket over her shoulders. "Where's the ambulance?" someone yells.
Israeli airstrikes on Thursday hit a densely populated refugee camp in Gaza's southern city of Khan Younis, leveling more than eight homes belonging to the extended Abu Shamala family and killing at least 15 people.
PENTAGON SAYS AIR BASE IN IRAQ SUSTAINED MINOR DAMAGE AFTER ATTEMPTED ATTACK
WASHINGTON -- The Pentagon said Thursday that there was an attempted attack at Irbil air base in Iraq but there were no casualties and only minor damage to the facilities.
Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, declined to detail which Iranian-backed groups may be responsible for the recent spate of attacks at bases in Iraq and Syria.
He said there have been at least 12 attacks in Iraq and four in Syria, and 21 U.S. personnel sustained minor injuries in two separate attacks early last week. Of those, 19 had some type of traumatic brain injury, and all 21 returned to duty.
There have been no reported injuries since those two attacks on Oct. 17-18.
FAMILY OF 6 AMERICANS TRAPPED IN GAZA PLEAD FOR HELP FROM BIDEN
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Family members of six American citizens trapped in Gaza pleaded Thursday for President Joe Biden to help their relatives get out from what started as a long-awaited vacation and turned into a horrific nightmare of bombardments and smoke.
Shamiss Kaoud, 33, of Moreno Valley, California, said she and her sister have been calling the U.S. State Department daily to try to get her 68-year-old father, Jamal, his four brothers and one of her cousins evacuated from the war zone.
"No one is listening. No one is helping. It's as if nobody cares," she told reporters at a press conference in Anaheim, California. "Shouldn't being a U.S. citizen matter?"
The group traveled to Gaza in late September to visit family and has since gone three times to Gaza's Rafah crossing but been unable to get out.
Hussam Ayloush, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in greater Los Angeles, said the State Department has estimated 600 Palestinian Americans are stuck in Gaza.
"The life of every citizen in America should be the priority of our government," he said.
U.S. WILL RESPOND TO RECENT ATTACKS ON TROOPS STATIONED IN MIDEAST AT TIME 'OF OUR CHOOSING,' WHITE HOUSE SAYS
WASHINGTON -- A White House spokesman said Thursday that the United States would respond at a "time of our choosing and a manner of our choosing" to a recent spate of attacks said to have been carried out by Iranian-backed groups against U.S. troops stationed in the Middle East.
The blunt warning from White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby came a day after President Joe Biden said Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been directly warned that the U.S. would respond if Iran or its proxies continued to attack U.S. troops. Attacks on U.S. troops in the region have increased since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7.
Asked on Thursday to provide further details on how that message was delivered to Khamenei, Kirby declined to elaborate.
IRAQI MILITIA SAYS IT ATTACKED BASE HOUSING US TROOPS
BAGHDAD -- An Iranian-backed militia says it carried out an attack Thursday with two suicide drones against a base housing U.S. troops in northern Iraq.
The Islamic Resistance, an umbrella group for several Iran-backed militias, said in a statement that it attacked the "American occupation base" near the airport of the city of Irbil with two drones that directly hit their targets.
It gave no further details.
The past week has seen more than a dozen attacks on U.S. military facilities in Iraq and Syria. Most were claimed by the same group, which has said it is retaliating against U.S. backing of Israel in its war with Hamas.
CYPRUS PITCHES LINKING ITS MAIN PORT TO GAZA AS A HUMANITARIAN AID CORRIDOR
NICOSIA, Cyprus -- Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides says the island nation is ready to act as a hub for humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.
Christodoulides told reporters in Brussels on Thursday that he proposed to fellow European Union leaders the establishment of a "humanitarian aid corridor" linking Cyprus' main port of Limassol to Gaza. The Cypriot president said he discussed the idea with both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sissi.
Government spokesman Constantinos Letymbiotis told The Associated Press that EU leaders "showed interest" in the proposal.
DISPLAYS AND DEMONSTRATIONS AROUND THE WORLD SPOTLIGHT PLIGHT OF HOSTAGES
PARIS -- The absence of more than 200 people held hostage by Hamas is being felt -- and seen -- in places around the world.
Thirty empty baby strollers were displayed on a lawn in front of the Eiffel Tower on Thursday, each with a photo of one of the children being held. Two hundred empty plastic chairs were also lined up outside the United Nations' European headquarters in Geneva with photos of the missing.
Family members and Jewish groups are keeping the spotlight on the people taken captive by Hamas militants Oct. 7 as Israel continues to pound the Gaza Strip with airstrikes and prepares for a ground invasion.
"Our goal is to raise the level of public awareness regarding the situation of these children," Yonathan Arfi, president of the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions of France, said of the Eiffel Tower display. "It is not acceptable to have hostages, and it is even more unacceptable to have children hostages."
Arfi's group also arranged empty baby carriages in the French coastal cities of Nice and Marseille.
A day earlier, blindfolded teddy bears with photos of abducted children were placed in front of a fountain in Tel Aviv.
Demonstrators and family members of hostages taken from the kibbutz Kfar Azza called Thursday for their release in a street protest in Tel Aviv.
A poster said 62 people from the kibbutz had been slain, 17 were kidnapped and one was missing. Hundreds more were wounded.
"I want my brother back," said Ido Shamriz, brother of Alon Shamriz. "I want him (back) now. Bring all the kidnapped people now to Israel, now."
IRAN'S FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS IT `STANDS READY' TO PLAY ITS PART IN RELEASE OF HOSTAGES
UNITED NATIONS -- Iran's foreign minister says Hamas is ready to release civilian prisoners abducted from Israel and is stressing that the international community must take responsibility for releasing 6,000 Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.
Hossein Amirabdollahian told an emergency meeting of the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday that Iran "stands ready to play its part in this very important humanitarian endeavor, along with Qatar and Turkey."
Iran is a key backer of Hamas, and Qatar has already played a key role in the release of four Israeli civilians, among the more than 200 taken captive.
Amirabdollahian accused the United States of directly participating in the Israeli-Hamas war and what he called a "genocide" against Palestinians.
He also issued a strong warning "against the uncontrollable consequences of the unlimited financial, arms and operational support by the White House to the Tel Aviv regime."
"I say frankly to the American statesman, who are now managing the genocide in Palestine, that we do not welcome to expansion of the war in the region," Iran's top diplomat said in English at the start of his remarks.
"But I warn, if the genocide in Gaza continues, they will not be spared from this fire," Amirabdollahian said. "It is our home, and west Asia is our region. We do not compromise with any party and any side, and we have no reservation when it comes to our home security."
RUSSIAN AND IRANIAN OFFICIALS MEET IN MOSCOW TO DISCUSS ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR
MOSCOW -- A senior Iranian diplomat discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip with a Kremlin Mideast envoy Thursday.
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri met with Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, who serves as the Kremlin envoy for the Middle East.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said diplomats emphasized "the need for a cessation of hostilities in and around the Gaza Strip and the prompt provision of humanitarian assistance to the affected Palestinian population."
It added that they also reaffirmed a shared commitment by Moscow and Tehran to "continue close coordination of efforts in the interests of stabilizing the situation in the Middle East."
RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS IT DISCUSSED RELEASE OF HOSTAGES WITH A HAMAS REPRESENTATIVE
MOSCOW -- The Russian Foreign Ministry said it discussed the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip and the evacuation of Russian nationals and other foreign citizens with a Hamas representative who visited Moscow Thursday.
The ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies that talks with Abu Marzouk, a member of Hamas' political bureau, were part of Moscow's efforts to secure the immediate release of foreign hostages held in Gaza. It said issues related to organizing the evacuation of Russian and other foreign citizens were also discussed.
The ministry noted that the Russian side "reaffirmed its unwavering position in favor of implementing the well-known decisions of the international community, including the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and the U.N. General Assembly, which envisage the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital and coexisting in peace and security with Israel."
SPAIN'S ACTING PRIME MINISTER CALLS FOR INTERNATIONAL PEACE CONFERENCE
BRUSSELS -- Spanish Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called Thursday for an international peace conference on the Middle East conflict.
"From Spain, we propose that an International Peace Conference be held within six months so that the entire international community feels involved, is involved, and we can definitively find a two-state solution to Israel and Palestine," he said ahead of a European Union Council meeting.
Sanchez also called for a humanitarian cease-fire to get aid into Gaza and called on Hamas to release people who are being held hostage.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israeli army says ground forces are 'expanding' activities in Gaza, where internet has collapsed
Internet and phone services collapsed in the Gaza Strip under intensified bombardment Friday night, largely cutting off its 2.3 million people from the outside world and each other, as Israel's military said it was "expanding" its ground operations in the besieged territory.
Immigration minister announces new rules to curb international student fraud schemes
Colleges and universities that issue acceptance letters to international students will have to confirm all of them with the federal immigration department as Canada moves to crack down on fraud.
On Day 2 of multistate search for mass killing suspect, Maine residents shelter behind locked doors
Police asked thousands of Maine residents to stay in their homes Friday as heavily armed local and federal law enforcement agents searched for a second day for an Army reservist who they say fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in the worst mass killing in state history.
Report raises questions about Buffy Sainte-Marie's Indigenous claim
CBC says legendary musician and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie's birth certificate, other documents and details from family members contradict her claim that she is Indigenous.
'Everything is on the table' Joly says of potential Azerbaijan sanctions, at Armenian embassy opening
Ottawa opened its first-ever embassy in the distant Republic of Armenia on Wednesday, making history as Canada’s first in the South Caucasus region.
Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. John's, Nfld.
'First significant' snowstorm hits parts of Canada, while other areas prepare for record-breaking heat
Snow is expected to hit parts of eastern Canada this weekend while other communities could break a 23-year heat record.
U.S. strikes Iran-linked sites in Syria in retaliation for attacks on U.S. troops
The U.S. military launched airstrikes early Friday on two locations in eastern Syria linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Pentagon said, in retaliation for a slew of drone and missile attacks against U.S. bases and personnel in the region that began early last week.
Here's how Canada is doing on its $10-a-day child care promise: report
A new report breaks down which cities in Canada are cutting costs for child care and which are lagging behind.
Canada
-
'First significant' snowstorm hits parts of Canada, while other areas prepare for record-breaking heat
Snow is expected to hit parts of eastern Canada this weekend while other communities could break a 23-year heat record.
-
Police in Jamaica investigating death of Ontario man found with gunshot wounds in Clarendon
Police in Jamaica are investigating the death of an Ajax, Ont. businessman who investigators say was found with fatal gunshot wounds in Clarendon.
-
Fireworks explode on Highway 1 after collision near Hope, B.C.
Pyrotechnics lit up the night sky on Highway 1 near Hope, B.C., Thursday after a semi rear-ended a pickup truck that was towing a trailer carrying a 'large quantity' of fireworks, according to authorities.
-
Smith says Alberta's CPP exit campaign to continue despite questions over key number
Premier Danielle Smith says Alberta will continue its $7.5-million pension-exit advertising and survey campaign, despite acknowledging the key dollar figure is disputed and likely headed to court.
-
Here's how Canada is doing on its $10-a-day child care promise: report
A new report breaks down which cities in Canada are cutting costs for child care and which are lagging behind.
-
Canada doubling carbon price rebate rural top-up, pausing charge on heating oil: Trudeau
The Canadian government is doubling the pollution price rebate rural top-up rate, and implementing a three-year pause to the federal carbon price on deliveries of heating oil in all jurisdictions where the federal fuel charge is in effect, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
World
-
Spain's report on Catholic Church sex abuse estimates victims could number in hundreds of thousands
Spain's first official probe of sex abuse by clergy members or other people connected to the Catholic Church in the country included a survey that indicated that the number of victims could run into hundreds of thousands.
-
About 30 children were taken hostage by Hamas militants. Their families wait in agony
Abigail Edan is just 3 years old, yet when Hamas militants stormed her kibbutz, Kfar Azza, on Oct. 7 and killed her parents, she knew enough to run to a neighbor's for shelter.
-
EU summit turns its eyes away from Ukraine despite a commitment to stay the course with Zelenskyy
It was a good thing Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyy had his videoconference address to the European Union summit pre-slotted for the opening session.
-
Robert E. Lee statue that prompted deadly protest in Virginia melted down
A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that was a focal point of a deadly white nationalist protest in 2017 has been melted down and will be repurposed into new works of art.
-
U.S. strikes Iran-linked sites in Syria in retaliation for attacks on U.S. troops
The U.S. military launched airstrikes early Friday on two locations in eastern Syria linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Pentagon said, in retaliation for a slew of drone and missile attacks against U.S. bases and personnel in the region that began early last week.
-
War-weary mothers, wives and children of Ukrainian soldiers demand a cap on military service time
Scores of protesters gathered on the streets of Ukrainian cities on Friday to demand a cap of 18 months on mandatory military service, amid new suggestions of possible Ukrainian and international weariness with the 20-month war.
Politics
-
Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. John's, Nfld.
-
'Everything is on the table' Joly says of potential Azerbaijan sanctions, at Armenian embassy opening
Ottawa opened its first-ever embassy in the distant Republic of Armenia on Wednesday, making history as Canada’s first in the South Caucasus region.
-
Immigration minister announces new rules to curb international student fraud schemes
Colleges and universities that issue acceptance letters to international students will have to confirm all of them with the federal immigration department as Canada moves to crack down on fraud.
Health
-
China's chief epidemiologist Wu Zunyou who helped drive the anti-COVID fight dies at age 60
Wu Zunyou, an epidemiologist who helped drive anti-COVID-19 measures in China that suspended access to cities and confined millions to their homes has died on Friday. He was 60.
-
Ontario midwives could soon have more prescribing power
Ontario is planning to expand the list of drugs that midwives can prescribe and administer, including allowing them to prescribe birth control.
-
MAID growth steady as number of practitioners grows before expansion next year: report
Medically assisted deaths jumped in Canada last year as part of a continuing trend since the practice was legalized in 2016 for those with a serious and incurable illness or disability, a federal report says.
Sci-Tech
-
8 billion-year-old radio signal reaches Earth
Astronomers have detected a mysterious blast of radio waves that have taken 8 billion years to reach Earth. The fast radio burst is one of the most distant and energetic ever observed.
-
Twitter takeover: 1 year later, X struggles with misinformation, advertising and usage decline
One year ago, billionaire and new owner Elon Musk walked into Twitter's San Francisco headquarters with a white bathroom sink and a grin, fired its CEO and other top executives and began transforming the social media platform into what is now known as X.
-
These B.C. students are the only Canadians competing in NASA's next rover design challenge
The school year just got a lot more exciting for some bright young students at Princess Margaret Secondary School in Surrey, B.C.
Entertainment
-
Report raises questions about Buffy Sainte-Marie's Indigenous claim
CBC says legendary musician and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie's birth certificate, other documents and details from family members contradict her claim that she is Indigenous.
-
From country to pop, 2014 nostalgia to 2023 reality - it's time for Taylor Swift's '1989'
'1989 (Taylor's Version),' out Friday, takes that version of Swift -- then in her mid-20s, living in New York, prepared to take on the world with an arsenal of '80s synth sounds and a new producer named Jack Antonoff -- and includes five unreleased "vault" tracks that deliver more clues about the artist she was then.
-
Movie reviews: 'The Killer' is a slick, stylish thriller and a welcome return to the genre for David Fincher
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'The Killer,' 'Five Nights at Freddy's,' 'Pain Hustlers' and 'Freelance.'
Business
-
Best Buy recalls nearly 1 million pressure cookers after reports of 17 burn injuries
Best Buy is recalling nearly 1 million pressure cookers and separate inner pots due to a defect that can cause hot foods to spew out, posing burn hazards.
-
Here's what was recalled this week in Canada
Here’s a list of recalled items consumers should watch out for.
-
Huawei reports its revenue inched higher in January-September despite U.S. sanctions
Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies said its revenue edged higher in the first three quarters of the year, even as it grappled with U.S. sanctions that have hindered both its sales and its purchases of advanced technology.
Lifestyle
-
Canadians split down the middle on handing out Halloween candy: survey
Forty-eight per cent of the 1,521 adults who completed the online Leger survey said they would be handing out candy, while 46 per cent said they would opt out and six per cent were undecided.
-
Why this American couple swapped California for Spain
After a number of failed IVF rounds, health issues and the death of their beloved dog, U.S. couple Jason Luban and Selena Medlen were in need of a change of scenery.
-
Two strangers moved into an apartment in Prague. Then they fell in love
Marcus and Mandy look back at their time there very fondly. Marcus marvels at the “small, tiny events” that lead them to cross paths, live in that apartment together and fall in love.
Sports
-
Canadian boxer Tammara Thibeault claims Pan American Games gold
Canadian boxer Tammara Thibeault accomplished her two missions at the Pan American Games.
-
SENATORS
SENATORS Senators centre Shane Pinto suspended for 41 games by NHL
Ottawa Senators free agent centre Shane Pinto has been suspended 41 games for activities related to sports wagering.
-
Keshav Maharaj leads South Africa to a one-wicket win over Pakistan at the Cricket World Cup
Keshav Maharaj led South Africa to a one-wicket win over Pakistan on Friday at the Cricket World Cup.
Autos
-
General Motors and Stellantis in talks with United Auto Workers to reach deals that mirror Ford's
General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis are meeting with United Auto Workers bargainers Thursday to see if they can reach a contract agreement that mirrors a deal signed with crosstown rival Ford.
-
Autoworkers reach a deal with Ford, a breakthrough toward ending strikes against Detroit automakers
The United Auto Workers union said Wednesday it has reached a tentative contract agreement with Ford that could be a breakthrough toward ending the nearly six-week-old strikes against Detroit automakers.
-
B.C. aiming for 100% zero-emission vehicle sales 5 years earlier than planned
The B.C. government is moving up its target date for the transition to zero-emission vehicles.