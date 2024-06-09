Gaza's Health Ministry says 274 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raid that rescued 4 hostages

High security, protesters expected at today's 'Walk with Israel' event in Toronto
A pro-Israel march is set to take place today in Toronto amid heightened security and a related protest.
At least 274 Palestinians including dozens of children were killed, and hundreds more were wounded, in the Israeli raid that rescued four hostages held by Hamas, Gaza's Health Ministry said Sunday. The military said its forces came under heavy fire during the complex daytime operation deep inside the territory.
The killing of so many Palestinians, in a raid that Israelis celebrated as a stunning success because all four hostages were rescued alive, showed the heavy cost of such operations on top of the already soaring toll of the eight-month-long war ignited by Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack.
The operation deep into Nuseirat, a built-up refugee camp in central Gaza dating back to the 1948 Arab-Israeli war, was the largest rescue since Oct. 7, when Hamas and other militants stormed across the border, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 250 hostage.
Scores of hostages are believed to be held in densely populated areas or inside Hamas’ labyrinth of tunnels, making rescue attempts extremely complex and risky. A raid in February rescued two hostages while leaving 74 Palestinians dead.
Israel's massive offensive has killed over 36,700 Palestinians, according to the health ministry, which does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its counts. It said 64 children and 57 women were killed in the latest raid, and 153 children and 161 women were among the nearly 700 wounded.
In Gaza, medics described scenes of chaos after the raid. Overwhelmed hospitals were already struggling to treat the wounded from days of heavy Israeli strikes in the area.
“We had the gamut of war wounds, trauma wounds, from amputations to eviscerations to trauma, to TBIs (traumatic brain injuries), fractures and, obviously, big burns,” said Karin Huster of Doctors Without Borders, an international charity working in Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.
“Kids completely grey or white from the shock, burnt, screaming for their parents. Many of them are not screaming because they are in shock.”
The Israeli military said it had attacked “threats to our forces in the area,” and that a special forces officer was killed in the rescue operation.
Israel’s military spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, told reporters Saturday that the hostages were held in two apartments about 200 metres (219 yards) apart. He said the forces moved in simultaneously on both. He said rescuers came under heavy fire as they moved out, including from gunmen firing rocket-propelled grenades. He said the military responded with heavy force, including from aircraft.
Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz lashed out at critics of the operation in a post on X, saying “only Israel’s enemies complained about the casualties of Hamas terrorists and their accomplices.”
Inside Israel, local media have focused heavily on the Israeli toll, the hostages and military efforts with relatively little coverage of the situation for Palestinians inside Gaza.
Israelis celebrated the return of Noa Argamani, 26; Almog Meir Jan, 22; Andrey Kozlov, 27; and Shlomi Ziv, 41.
Argamani was one of the most widely recognized hostages after being taken, like the three others, from a music festival. Her mother, Liora, who has late-stage brain cancer, had released a video pleading to see her daughter.
Argamani’s father told Army Radio the reunion with her mother “very difficult” as Liora was “just unable to express her feelings and could not say what she was really waiting to say to Noa.”
Meir Jan’s aunt, Dina, said his father had died on Friday, hours before the operation. “My brother died of grief,” she told Israel’s Kan public broadcaster.
Dr. Itai Pessach at Sheba Hospital, where the freed captives were being treated, said none had serious physical injuries and it would likely be days before they could be discharged. They have lost friends and family, and staff "have been assisting them in rebuilding the infrastructure of their life,” he told reporters.
About 120 hostages remain, with 43 pronounced dead, after about half were released in a weeklong cease-fire in November. Israeli troops have recovered the bodies of at least 16, according to the government. Survivors include about 15 women, two children under five and two men in their 80s.
But Hagari on Saturday acknowledged that the military can’t carry out operations to rescue everyone.
The latest rescue has lifted spirits in Israel as divisions deepen over the best way to bring hostages home. Many Israelis urge Netanyahu to embrace a cease-fire deal U.S. President Joe Biden announced last month, but far-right allies threaten to collapse his government if he does. Hours after the hostage rescue, thousands of Israelis again gathered to protest the government and call for a deal.
Benny Gantz, a popular centrist member of Israel’s three-member War Cabinet who had threatened to resign from the government if it didn’t adopt a new plan by Saturday for the war, was set to speak later Sunday. Netanyahu on Saturday urged him not to step down.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will return to the Middle East this week, seeking a breakthrough in cease-fire efforts. U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN that mediators Egypt and Qatar had not received official word from Hamas on the proposed deal. In a separate interview with CBS, Sullivan didn't say whether Biden would meet Netanyahu when he comes to Washington next month to address Congress.
International pressure is mounting on Israel to limit civilian bloodshed in its war in Gaza. Palestinians also face widespread hunger because fighting and Israeli restrictions have largely cut off the flow of aid.
Magdy reported from Cairo.
A new phenomenon – "The Great Exhaustion" -- is circulating among some young professionals in Canada, according to a report.
For 55 years, Raymond Patten says he had treasured a small ceramic goat that his great-aunt gave him on his 21st birthday. The gift was not just any pottery piece. In fact, a future king made it.
A freighter in Lake Superior hit something underwater on Saturday and started taking on water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
An Ontario man says he’s still considering selling his house, despite this week’s interest rate cut, with his mortgage payments set to leap over $2,000 next month.
In a span of less than 48 hours this past week, U.S. first lady Jill Biden shuttled from a Normandy ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion in France to the front row of a Delaware courtroom, where Hunter Biden is on trial in a gun case, and then back to Paris for an elaborate state visit at Élysée Palace.
The third annual Wortley Pride festival held Saturday has tripled in size this year according to founder and president Kathy Bell, but messages of hate continue to threatened the event before it even began.
A 27-year-old woman has been charged with mischief after she allegedly entered a Chatham home, looking for a child.
Mississauga voters are set to go to the polls June 10 in a special byelection to choose a new mayor. There are 16 candidates registered to run in the election, but a few have been polling high enough to be contenders. Here's a look at the top candidates in the race and their key promises.
Saskatoon police are looking for a suspect who tried to abduct a 75-year-old woman from a campground while threatening her at knifepoint and stealing her truck.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office for a third consecutive term on Sunday, but it may hold more challenges for the popular-but-polarizing leader than his past decade in power.
Tens of millions across the European Union voted Sunday in EU parliamentary elections in a massive exercise of democracy that is expected to shift the bloc to the right and redirect its future.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump 's campaign is hiring extra medics, loading up on fans and water bottles and allowing supporters to carry umbrellas to an outdoor rally Sunday in Las Vegas, where temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 degrees Celsius).
Just over a week after taking over as Haiti's prime minister, Gary Conille was hospitalized late Saturday in the capital of Port-au-Prince, an official told The Associated Press.
A missile attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels hit an Antigua- and Barbuda-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden, the latest assault on shipping in the region.
South Korea on Sunday resumed anti-North Korean propaganda loudspeaker broadcasts in border areas in retaliation for the North sending over 1,000 balloons filled with trash and manure over the last couple of weeks
The federal parties are still at an impasse over whether the government should release the names of the parliamentarians who have reportedly “wittingly” participated in foreign interference.
Neither the Liberals nor the Conservatives scored political points from the Bank of Canada's interest rate cut, according to CTV's Question Period's regular panel of political strategists.
Canadians are three times more likely to prefer someone other than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to lead the Liberals in the next election, a new Nanos Research survey for CTV News shows.
Researchers are trying to determine if lifestyle interventions show cognitive improvement in people with mild cognitive impairment or early dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease.
Optimism in itself is hardly a cure-all, but numerous studies over the decades have demonstrated a link between a positive outlook and good health outcomes.
University of Saskatchewan researchers want to make early detection of Alzheimer’s as easy as a routine eye exam.
A billionaire American adventurer is planning to visit the Titanic wreckage in a submarine. Connor and his group are pledging that their vessel — they plan to use a Triton submarine — will be certified by a third-party group.
Recent research suggests that an invasive species of large, colourful spiders that take to the air as babies could spread to Canada.
A Maine woman enjoying a walk on a popular beach in Maine learned that quicksand doesn't just happen in Hollywood movies in jungles or rainforests.
A new anthology book reimagines Anne of Green Gables in different settings and genres.
"Bridgerton" star Nicola Coughlan says the ups-and-downs of her character's long-anticipated romance with a high society noble are not over.
Ontario entrepreneur, rapper and self-described religious viewer, Bishop Brigante, will tune in and try to solve the Hangman-style puzzles as game show host Pat Sajak takes his last spin on the Wheel of Fortune.
Norway's sovereign wealth fund operated by Norges Bank Investment Management said Saturday it will vote against Elon Musk's hefty CEO compensation package during Tesla's annual meeting on Thursday.
The average asking rental price in Canada surpassed $2,200 to reach a record high in May, according to a new report.
Warm weather is beginning to become the norm around the region, but heat and sun can also bring health concerns for our pets.
Health Canada issued recalls for various items this week, including LED light bars, kettles and dog conditioners.
Dornoch won the Belmont five weeks after a troubled trip led to a 10th-place finish in the Kentucky Derby. This time, Dornoch sat off leader Seize the Grey, passed the Preakness winner down the stretch and held on.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith dropped the digital gloves Saturday with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
A Midland, Ont. man was shocked when he was driving down the road and his front wheel came loose from his car.
If you're wondering how much your car is worth, or how much to pay for that car you're thinking of buying, there's a good chance you'll check KBB.com.
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
Showing off the latest purchase in his Eaton's collection, Corey Quintaine joked he is rebuilding the former flagship store that used to sit at 320 Portage Avenue one Facebook Marketplace purchase at a time.
After learning about food security at school, 11-year-old Violette Ferguson wants fresh eggs and to change the rules around chickens in the city.
An Ontario powerlifter caught a mild cold last year. Six days later, he was fighting for his life in the ICU.
Marking a milestone, Lakeshore resident Olga White celebrated her 107th birthday in style Wednesday.
The municipality of Tantramar, N.B., is holding a sale to get rid of surplus items it acquired after the Town of Sackville amalgamated with smaller communities last year.
For several weeks, a mysterious social media user has apparently been leaving $50 bills hidden across Metro Vancouver.
A statue dedicated to the Royal Regina Rifles Regiment has been officially unveiled in France just ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
A Cape Breton is this year's recipient of the McEuen Scholarship, which gives him basically a full ride to the medical school at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
A Harbour Air float plane and a recreational boat collided in Vancouver's Coal Harbour Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
In most families, ringing in a 100th birthday is a massive milestone. Minni Pelman’s family certainly thinks so – as they celebrate her 108th birthday in the park outside her building.
The four young men arrested after a fatal shooting in Surrey on Friday have now been charged with murder, homicide investigators announced.
Kevin Gausman pitched the first shutout of his 12-year career, a five-hitter, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Oakland Athletics 7-0 on Saturday.
Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final was an eye-opener for the Edmonton Oilers.
Calgarians rose to the occasion and cut their water consumption Friday, but there’s still work to do, city officials said at a media briefing Saturday morning.
Gatineau residents will head to the polls on Sunday to elect a new mayor.
The humid, cloudy and rainy weather continues in Ottawa this Sunday.
Some Chinatown residents say they no longer feel safe in their neighbourhood and that their young children are being exposed to crime and drug use while the City of Montreal is not listening to their pleas for help.
Among the impressive performances at Saturday's Canadian F1 Grand Prix qualifying runs, Australian Daniel Ricciardo's fifth-place finish stood out. Ricciardo loves the Montreal circuit and even knows how to decipher the city's often confusing parking signs.
A 25-year-old man was seriously injured after an armed assault in Montreal on Saturday evening.
Edmonton police say two women attempted to pick up a 12-year-old boy on Thursday in southeast Edmonton, in what they are calling an attempted abduction.
A historic sawmill and museum on the Meteghan River in Digby County was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning.
A new anthology book reimagines Anne of Green Gables in different settings and genres.
Meter readers and inspectors for Manitoba Hydro could be on the picket line next month.
Winnipeg's Nigerian community came together to give people a taste of their culture on Saturday.
Members of a Winnipeg military unit officially marked the 80th anniversary of D-Day, and their unit's own involvement in the campaign.
A vigil was held Saturday in Regina to remember 32-year-old Roman Miller.
Shawn Bane Jr. reeled in three touchdown passes as the Saskatchewan Roughriders came from behind to spoil Edmonton's Canadian Football League home opener, defeating the Elks 29-21 on Saturday.
A first of its kind Indigenous pageant is bringing 26 contestants from across the country for the opportunity to be titled Miss Indigenous Canada.
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a collision in Kitchener that sent four pedestrians to hospital with serious injuries.
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a serious overnight collision in the Township of Wellington North.
Saskatoon police are looking for a suspect who tried to abduct a 75-year-old woman from a campground while threatening her at knifepoint and stealing her truck.
It was a somber day at HMCS Unicorn Saturday, where a service was held for the lives lost due to impaired drivers.
A 47-year-old man was killed in a fatal collision that occurred Friday afternoon at Miller Ave. and 71st Street East in Saskatoon.
The tenants have until Nov. 30 to leave and were told that if they don’t, the trailers will either be sent to a storage yard and or they’ll be dismantled and scrapped.
A 49-year-old woman was seriously injured Friday morning when a boat she was riding in was involved in a collision with a boat being driven by Ontario Provincial Police in Sudbury.
To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things. Here's a look at the good news stories from the past week.
Ontario's largest butter tart festival saw approximately 60,000 visitors take over the streets of downtown Midland.
The annual Georgian College Auto Show is in full gear this weekend, bringing together a wide range of cars, brands, students, and families.
The Simcoe County Museum and the Historical Construction Equipment Association of Canada are showcasing vintage construction equipment this weekend.
A long-time community booster and a man whose smile could light up any room has died.
A 27-year-old woman has been charged with mischief after she allegedly entered a Chatham home, looking for a child.
WIFF's 'Under the Stars' series returns with a slate of outdoor movies to enjoy.
A BC United government would make the shingles vaccine available at no cost to British Columbians ages 50 and older, party leader Kevin Falcon announced Saturday.
A 24-year-old woman is facing a variety of charges after allegedly driving drunk, fleeing from police who tried to stop her, and biting one of them during her arrest.
When Sarah Karagianis received multiple notifications from her staff about a situation at work, she feared the worst.
Firefighters made quick work of a brushfire at a farm in Okanagan Falls, B.C., on Saturday afternoon.
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
Lethbridge residents have more options when it comes to reporting less serious crimes to police.
Today marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.
Despite the month of May seeing nearly 100 millimetres of rain, the City of Lethbridge has enacted a fire ban for the city’s river valley.
Security guards in businesses in Sault Ste. Marie had a rough week, with incident including threats, assault and being spit on.
Cross-border weekend travelers no longer need to hold their breath: a strike at Canadian borders is not taking place, at least for now.
A teacher on Manitoulin Island received a special surprise visit from the Canadian Armed Forces Friday ahead of her retirement.
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
