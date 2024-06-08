World

    • Haiti's new prime minister hospitalized days after being selected to lead country, official says

    Haiti Prime Minister Gary Contille was hospitalized late Saturday in the capital of Port-au-Prince, just over a week after taking over as the nation's leader. (Odelyn Joseph/AP Photo) Haiti Prime Minister Gary Contille was hospitalized late Saturday in the capital of Port-au-Prince, just over a week after taking over as the nation's leader. (Odelyn Joseph/AP Photo)
    Share
    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -

    Gary Conille, Haiti’s newly selected prime minister, was hospitalized late Saturday in the capital of Port-au-Prince, an official told The Associated Press.

    It wasn’t immediately known why Conille was hospitalized.

    Louis Gérald Gilles, a member of the transitional presidential council that recently chose Conille as the leader of the troubled Caribbean country, said he was en route to the hospital and did not have further information.

    Conille was chosen as prime minister May 28 after a convoluted selection process.

    Earlier Saturday, Conille toured Haiti’s main international airport, which recently reopened after gang violence forced it to close for nearly three months.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News