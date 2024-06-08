Haiti's new prime minister hospitalized days after being selected to lead country, official says

'Several' injured after float plane, recreational boat collide in Vancouver's Coal Harbour
A Harbour Air float plane and a recreational boat collided in Vancouver's Coal Harbour Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
Gary Conille, Haiti’s newly selected prime minister, was hospitalized late Saturday in the capital of Port-au-Prince, an official told The Associated Press.
It wasn’t immediately known why Conille was hospitalized.
Louis Gérald Gilles, a member of the transitional presidential council that recently chose Conille as the leader of the troubled Caribbean country, said he was en route to the hospital and did not have further information.
Conille was chosen as prime minister May 28 after a convoluted selection process.
Earlier Saturday, Conille toured Haiti’s main international airport, which recently reopened after gang violence forced it to close for nearly three months.
An Ontario man says he’s still considering selling his house, despite this week’s interest rate cut, with his mortgage payments set to leap over $2,000 next month.
A freighter in Lake Superior hit something underwater on Saturday and started taking on water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Researchers are trying to determine if lifestyle interventions show cognitive improvement in people with mild cognitive impairment or early dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease.
A Disneyland employee died after she fell from a moving golf cart in the backstage area of the Southern California theme park, authorities said Saturday.
A Florida woman charged with leaving her boyfriend to die after he was zipped into a suitcase in their home will go on trial in October following a hearing on Friday.
Kate, the Princess of Wales, apologized for missing Saturday's final rehearsal before the Trooping the Color parade in honor of the king's birthday.
Saskatoon police are looking for a suspect who tried to abduct a 75-year-old woman from a campground while threatening her at knifepoint and stealing her truck.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith dropped the digital gloves Saturday with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
A first of its kind Indigenous pageant is bringing 26 contestants from across the country for the opportunity to be titled Miss Indigenous Canada.
Blue Jay Davis Schneider has some help with his all-star vote campaign: His two sisters.
What if cameras powered by AI were used to monitor a Winnipeg intersection and automatically sent out tickets for infractions? A post on social media alluded to exactly this, and it went viral. However, the post isn't real, but it fooled a lot of people.
Calgarians rose to the occasion and cut their water consumption Friday, but there’s still work to do, city officials said at a media briefing Saturday morning.
Israel on Saturday carried out its largest hostage rescue operation since the latest war with Hamas began, taking four to safety out of central Gaza amid the military's heavy air and ground assault, with reports saying over 200 Palestinians are dead.
Authorities are using boats to patrol the ocean and warning swimmers about sharks this weekend along Florida's Gulf Coast, where three people were hurt in two separate shark attacks on Friday.
North Korea resumed flying balloons on Saturday in a likely attempt to drop trash on South Korea again, South Korea’s military said, two days after Seoul activists floated their own balloons to scatter propaganda leaflets in the North.
Neither the Liberals nor the Conservatives scored political points from the Bank of Canada's interest rate cut, according to CTV's Question Period's regular panel of political strategists.
Canadians are three times more likely to prefer someone other than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to lead the Liberals in the next election, a new Nanos Research survey for CTV News shows.
Google announced which organization it has selected to distribute the $100 million the tech giant has promised to Canadian news companies Friday.
Optimism in itself is hardly a cure-all, but numerous studies over the decades have demonstrated a link between a positive outlook and good health outcomes.
University of Saskatchewan researchers want to make early detection of Alzheimer’s as easy as a routine eye exam.
Recent research suggests that an invasive species of large, colourful spiders that take to the air as babies could spread to Canada.
A Maine woman enjoying a walk on a popular beach in Maine learned that quicksand doesn't just happen in Hollywood movies in jungles or rainforests.
The Hubble space telescope slipped into a hibernating state more than a week ago when one of its three remaining gyroscopes -- part of the pointing system -- malfunctioned.
Ontario entrepreneur, rapper and self-described religious viewer, Bishop Brigante, will tune in and try to solve the Hangman-style puzzles as game show host Pat Sajak takes his last spin on the Wheel of Fortune.
Celine Dion is sharing details about how difficult her life has become as she lives with stiff person syndrome. In a clip from an interview with NBC’s Hoda Kotb, the acclaimed singer revealed that it’s “like somebody is strangling you” when she has attempted to sing.
Ecuador may have a 46-year-old woman representing the small Andean nation in the Miss Universe beauty pageant later this year.
Norway's sovereign wealth fund operated by Norges Bank Investment Management said Saturday it will vote against Elon Musk's hefty CEO compensation package during Tesla's annual meeting on Thursday.
The average asking rental price in Canada surpassed $2,200 to reach a record high in May, according to a new report.
A federal judge in New York has given the go-ahead to a Long Island woman's class action lawsuit that claims consumers are being duped by Cold Stone Creamery when they purchase certain flavours that "do not contain their represented ingredients."
Health Canada issued recalls for various items this week, including LED light bars, kettles and dog conditioners.
Returning a shopping cart to the corral when you’re done with it may seem like common courtesy to some – but for others, it’s a chore. One TikTok post has reignited the debate.
Years ago, Special K marketed to women by promising that they could lose weight by replacing two meals a day with bowls of cereal. These days, it’s trying a different approach.
Dornoch won the Belmont five weeks after a troubled trip led to a 10th-place finish in the Kentucky Derby. This time, Dornoch sat off leader Seize the Grey, passed the Preakness winner down the stretch and held on.
The Olympic rings were mounted to the iconic Parisian landmark on Friday to mark 50 days until the sports world gathers in the French capital for the quadrennial sports festival.
A Midland, Ont. man was shocked when he was driving down the road and his front wheel came loose from his car.
If you're wondering how much your car is worth, or how much to pay for that car you're thinking of buying, there's a good chance you'll check KBB.com.
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
Showing off the latest purchase in his Eaton's collection, Corey Quintaine joked he is rebuilding the former flagship store that used to sit at 320 Portage Avenue one Facebook Marketplace purchase at a time.
After learning about food security at school, 11-year-old Violette Ferguson wants fresh eggs and to change the rules around chickens in the city.
An Ontario powerlifter caught a mild cold last year. Six days later, he was fighting for his life in the ICU.
Marking a milestone, Lakeshore resident Olga White celebrated her 107th birthday in style Wednesday.
The municipality of Tantramar, N.B., is holding a sale to get rid of surplus items it acquired after the Town of Sackville amalgamated with smaller communities last year.
For several weeks, a mysterious social media user has apparently been leaving $50 bills hidden across Metro Vancouver.
A statue dedicated to the Royal Regina Rifles Regiment has been officially unveiled in France just ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
A Cape Breton is this year's recipient of the McEuen Scholarship, which gives him basically a full ride to the medical school at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
In most families, ringing in a 100th birthday is a massive milestone. Minni Pelman’s family certainly thinks so – as they celebrate her 108th birthday in the park outside her building.
The four young men arrested after a fatal shooting in Surrey on Friday have now been charged with murder, homicide investigators announced.
More than a hundred volunteers will join emergency officials at Toronto Pearson Airport on Saturday night to act out a large-scale explosion drill meant to put the airport's emergency responses to the test.
Kevin Gausman pitched the first shutout of his 12-year career, a five-hitter, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Oakland Athletics 7-0 on Saturday.
Calgarians rose to the occasion and cut their water consumption Friday, but there’s still work to do, city officials said at a media briefing Saturday morning.
Highway 3A near Lundbreck was closed Saturday after a serious crash.
A protest at city hall Saturday had this message for the UCP government: Keep Alberta in the Canada Pension Plan.
The 41st annual CHEO Telethon on CTV Ottawa raised $720,600 after a two-week campaign of raising money and awareness about Ottawa's children's hospital.
Kingston police are asking the public to remove a viral photo related to an incident at a park that was widely circulated on social media earlier this week.
A Barrhaven home that was the site of a mass homicide in March has been listed for sale.
On the busiest Friday night of the year, in the centre of the F1 Grand Prix action in downtown Montreal, the fully booked and busy Ferreira Café was told to kick customers off its terrasse and close it down.
A female-led Montreal company paving the way to relieving menstrual pain has come out victorious in a Canada-wide pitch contest.
Montreal pop star Reve will cross another item off her bucket list when she opens for Pitbull in Parc Jean-Drapeau on Saturday night.
A fatal crash on Highway 49 north of Valleyview affected traffic in the area for several hours on Saturday morning.
Paul Maurice was interviewing candidates to fill an assistant role in 2016 and Kris Knoblauch was No. 16 on a list of 17 names vying for the job. Some eight years later, the two are matching wits in the Stanley Cup Final.
Souls Harbour Rescue Mission is expanding its relatively new footprint in Cape Breton thanks to a canteen truck.
Truckology hosted its third Show N’ Shine in Amherst on Saturday bringing out vehicles of all makes and models.
Warm weather is beginning to become the norm around the region, but heat and sun can also bring health concerns for our pets.
Meter readers and inspectors for Manitoba Hydro could be on the picket line next month.
Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was hit by a train Friday afternoon.
Winnipeg's Nigerian community came together to give people a taste of their culture on Saturday.
A vigil was held Saturday in Regina to remember 32-year-old Roman Miller.
Shawn Bane Jr. reeled in three touchdown passes as the Saskatchewan Roughriders came from behind to spoil Edmonton's Canadian Football League home opener, defeating the Elks 29-21 on Saturday.
A first of its kind Indigenous pageant is bringing 26 contestants from across the country for the opportunity to be titled Miss Indigenous Canada.
Joshua Tarnue’s family is hoping they’ll finally find out the reason why he was murdered in 2023.
The City of Kitchener is opening a new cricket ground at Kiwanis Park to help meet the demand for the growing sport.
A new exhibit at THEMUSEUM is showcasing the work of a local, groundbreaking giraffe researcher.
It was a somber day at HMCS Unicorn Saturday, where a service was held for the lives lost due to impaired drivers.
A 47-year-old man was killed in a fatal collision that occurred Friday afternoon at Miller Ave. and 71st Street East in Saskatoon.
A freighter in Lake Superior hit something underwater on Saturday and started taking on water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The tenants have until Nov. 30 to leave and were told that if they don’t, the trailers will either be sent to a storage yard and or they’ll be dismantled and scrapped.
A 49-year-old woman was seriously injured Friday morning when a boat she was riding in collided with a boat being driven by Ontario Provincial Police in Sudbury.
The third annual Wortley Pride festival held Saturday has tripled in size this year according to founder and president Kathy Bell, but messages of hate continue to threatened the event before it even began.
Four of the six possible all-time OFSAA discus records now belong to the Tunks family, after youngest daughter Jenna broke the previous mark by nearly four metres Saturday.
St. Thomas police say a teenager assaulted a stranger Friday evening at a local festival.
Ontario's largest butter tart festival saw approximately 60,000 visitors take over the streets of downtown Midland.
The annual Georgian College Auto Show is in full gear this weekend, bringing together a wide range of cars, brands, students, and families.
The Simcoe County Museum and the Historical Construction Equipment Association of Canada are showcasing vintage construction equipment this weekend.
A long-time community booster and a man whose smile could light up any room has died.
A 27-year-old woman has been charged with mischief after she allegedly entered a Chatham home, looking for a child.
Two people are in custody after a Chatham-Kent Police Service K9 located a pair of break and enter suspects early Saturday morning.
A BC United government would make the shingles vaccine available at no cost to British Columbians ages 50 and older, party leader Kevin Falcon announced Saturday.
A 24-year-old woman is facing a variety of charges after allegedly driving drunk, fleeing from police who tried to stop her, and biting one of them during her arrest.
When Sarah Karagianis received multiple notifications from her staff about a situation at work, she feared the worst.
Firefighters made quick work of a brushfire at a farm in Okanagan Falls, B.C., on Saturday afternoon.
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
Lethbridge residents have more options when it comes to reporting less serious crimes to police.
Today marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.
Despite the month of May seeing nearly 100 millimetres of rain, the City of Lethbridge has enacted a fire ban for the city’s river valley.
Security guards in businesses in Sault Ste. Marie had a rough week, with incident including threats, assault and being spit on.
Cross-border weekend travelers no longer need to hold their breath: a strike at Canadian borders is not taking place, at least for now.
A teacher on Manitoulin Island received a special surprise visit from the Canadian Armed Forces Friday ahead of her retirement.
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
