Haiti's new prime minister hospitalized days after being selected to lead country, official says

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -

Gary Conille, Haiti’s newly selected prime minister, was hospitalized late Saturday in the capital of Port-au-Prince, an official told The Associated Press.

It wasn’t immediately known why Conille was hospitalized.

Louis Gérald Gilles, a member of the transitional presidential council that recently chose Conille as the leader of the troubled Caribbean country, said he was en route to the hospital and did not have further information.

Conille was chosen as prime minister May 28 after a convoluted selection process.

Earlier Saturday, Conille toured Haiti’s main international airport, which recently reopened after gang violence forced it to close for nearly three months.