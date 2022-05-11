Bolivian president will not attend U.S. summit if other nations excluded

Bolivia's President Luis Arce speaks at the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday Nov. 1, 2021. (Yves Herman/Pool via AP) Bolivia's President Luis Arce speaks at the opening ceremony of the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday Nov. 1, 2021. (Yves Herman/Pool via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canadian government charters flights for Ukrainians fleeing war

Three Canadian charter flights to bring Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion will depart Poland in the coming weeks.Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says the flights will be available to some of the more than 90,000 Ukrainians approved for emergency travel to Canada.

Here's how to watch tonight's Conservative leadership debate

Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls will be debating in English later tonight in Edmonton, Alta. It's the first of two official debates organized. CTV News will be live-streaming the debate, starting with a pre-debate special at 7:30 p.m. ET. Our reporters will also be offering real-time updates and analysis, and you can follow along here.

How to save money as gas prices continue to soar

Experts say Canadians can expect a summer of sticker shock at the pumps as the price of gas continues to climb on surging demand amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. CTVNews.ca looks at how drivers can reduce the impact on their daily budget as costs soar.

Senate vote to support Roe v. Wade expected to fall short

The Senate rushed on Wednesday into an almost-certain-to-fail vote toward enshrining Roe v. Wade abortion access into federal law, a blunt display of the nation's partisan divide over the landmark court decision and the limits of legislative action.

Prisoner put to death in Arizona's 1st execution since 2014

An Arizona man convicted of killing a college student in 1978 was put to death Wednesday after a nearly eight-year hiatus in the state's use of the death penalty brought on by an execution that critics say was botched -- and the difficulty state officials faced in finding lethal injection drugs.

Canada

World

Politics

  • Here's how to watch tonight's Conservative leadership debate

    Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls will be debating in English later tonight in Edmonton, Alta. It's the first of two official debates organized. CTV News will be live-streaming the debate, starting with a pre-debate special at 7:30 p.m. ET. Our reporters will also be offering real-time updates and analysis, and you can follow along here.

    The Conservative Party logo is seen Tuesday, August 31, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

  • Canadian government charters flights for Ukrainians fleeing war

    Three Canadian charter flights to bring Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion will depart Poland in the coming weeks.Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says the flights will be available to some of the more than 90,000 Ukrainians approved for emergency travel to Canada.

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social