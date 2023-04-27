Biden's re-election announcement could spell doom for Trump in 2024: analyst
After months of speculation and anticipation, U.S. President Joe Biden made it official. At 80 years of age, he is officially the oldest incumbent candidate for president of the United States.
If re-elected, he will take the oath of office as the oldest Commander-in-Chief in U.S. history. Biden’s age becomes an immediate challenge confronting the campaign as it looks ahead to re-election.
A recent NBC News poll shows 70 per cent of all Americans — including 51 per cent of Democrats — believe President Biden should not run for a second term with his age being the overarching factor.
Still, as Biden faces a weary and skeptical electorate, nagging questions of his physical viability, and anemic enthusiasm surrounding his candidacy, his re-election chances against Donald Trump, the GOP front-runner for the Republican nomination, appear promising.
Flashback to 2020 when then-candidate Joe Biden and incumbent president Trump waged an epic battle for the White House.
Even amidst a once-in-a-generation pandemic that took the lives of millions of Americans, voters braved an uncertain political landscape to push the final vote tally to unprecedented heights.
In the end, Biden, the twice-failed presidential contender, had received more votes than any other presidential candidate in U.S. history. Surpassing the final numbers of his previous running mate, Barack Obama.
Fast forward three years and even with a long list of record accomplishments and a groundbreaking running mate as the first woman (and first woman of colour) to serve as vice-president, an overwhelming majority of voters are less than enthusiastic about a rematch between the two geriatric pols now vying for the presidency.
Nevertheless, while President Biden has battled a steady drumbeat of less-than-stellar approval ratings, when matched up against Donald Trump, like 2020 all over again, Biden comes out ahead.
BESET BY LEGAL CHALLENGES
Donald Trump remains a deeply polarizing political figure. He is beset by legal challenges that continue to escalate at every turn.
Now, his once thinly veiled autocratic tendencies have been unleashed for all the electorate to see and it is turning off key demographics the twice-impeached ex-President will desperately need to be competitive against the current White House occupant.
Nevertheless, a hard turn towards autocracy and mounting legal problems have not diminished Trump's march to the Republican nomination. In fact, just the opposite has occurred; the far-right base of support for the indicted ex-Commander-in-Chief has hardened. The GOP electorate has coalesced around Trump’s candidacy, showering him with copious amounts of campaign cash; key congressional endorsements; and a massive boost in the polls.
NO CLEAR PATH BACK TO THE WHITE HOUSE
In fact, in that same NBC News poll, an astounding 70 per cent of Republican primary voters stand behind Trump, despite the many ongoing investigations he is facing. All of this, despite no clear path back to the White House. For all of Trump's apparent invincibility as the potential Republican standard bearer, President Biden remains the former reality television star’s kryptonite.
The political strengths that endear Trump to red meat conservatives: especially and including incessant name-calling and tracking in misinformation and disinformation do not transfer well with independent voters, suburban women, and moderate-to-conservative-leaning Democrats.
In fact, they act as a repellent to these key voter blocs, underscoring recent gains made by Democrats in key battleground states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. These are states that once again, will likely determine the winner in 2024 just as in 2016 and 2020.
Biden’s net rating of negative 10 is nearly double Trump’s net rating of negative 19 favouring the incumbent in a head-to-head matchup. President Biden is embarking on a re-election effort facing strong headwinds given his low approval rating.
A Gallup survey showed presidents that were unable to increase their approval rating to near or above 50 per cent before Election Day failed to get re-elected.
Donald Trump’s approval rating just after the 2020 election registered at 43 per cent. President Biden’s approval rating currently is hovering between 39 - 43 per cent.
Numbers that typically spell disaster for re-election. Clearly, the Biden campaign is counting on facing the one challenger with approval ratings even worse than his: Trump. The former real estate magnate's current approval rating stands at 34 per cent.
THIS RACE WILL FOCUS ON THE ALTERNATIVE
In fact, Biden himself recognizes that in his weakened state he is still in a much stronger position than Trump with voters. Hence Biden’s famous line, “Don’t compare me to the almighty, compare me to the alternative.”
President Biden’s accomplishments in his first term are plentiful. However, rather than touting these successes and making his candidacy a referendum on his many victories, legislatively and electorally, like 2020, this race will focus on the alternative.
The alternative that despite tremendous strength with the party is weaker than an already weak incumbent. Biden, the no-drama president. Biden, the president that still travels every weekend to his home in Delaware. Biden, the president that fiercely eschews palace intrigue.
Biden, the president that is steely focused on governing. Biden, the normal and boring president compared to the alternative that is Trump. Biden is steadfastly shaping a campaign narrative that places great emphasis on what a return to a MAGA presidency means versus a “sleepy Joe” mantra characterized by a relatively drama-free White House replete with endless scandals, never-ending firings, and criminal indictments.
Just a few short months ago, Trump’s political obituary was being written. The GOP had moved on without him. An heir apparent was awaiting coronation.
Yet, like a Phoenix rising from the ashes, Trump has charged back, vanquishing all challengers and tightening his hold on the Republican Party. Now, the man many thought politically dead is readying a challenge for the White House. All that is standing in his way is a man that has already defeated him and will surely do so again.
Eric Ham is a bestselling author and former congressional staffer in the U.S. Congress. He served as a contributor to TheHill.com and The Washington Diplomat. He resides in Washington, DC.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau visits N.Y.C. to build momentum as Canada, U.S. partner on critical minerals
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in New York City to pitch America's movers and shakers on the virtues of Canada as a trade and investment partner.
Researchers have discovered new details on how specific proteins spur cancer growth
A new study from McGill University is taking science one step closer to understanding how metastatic cancer spreads through the body, something researchers hope could lead to new treatments.
opinion | The coronation of King Charles III reopens old wounds over slavery and colonialism
There is no doubt that moving into this new era of the monarchy has reopened the old wounds of slavery and colonialism. An apology from King Charles III could move the monarchy into a better era where it could have a more positive impact on the world, writes royal commentator Afua Hagan.
opinion | Biden's re-election announcement could spell doom for Trump in 2024: analyst
After months of speculation and anticipation, U.S. President Joe Biden made it official. At 80 years of age, he is officially the oldest incumbent candidate for president of the United States. If re-elected, he will take the oath of office as the oldest Commander-in-Chief in U.S. history. Biden's age becomes an immediate challenge confronting the campaign as it looks ahead to re-election, political analyst Eric Ham writes.
Here's what we know about federal workers pay during the PSAC strike
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the information from the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the federal government on employees' pay during the strike.
Majority of Canadians support PSAC demands for wage premiums, work from home rights: survey
A recent survey shows the majority of Canadians support the PSAC’s demands for better wage premiums and work-from-home rights as more than 155,000 federal workers continue to strike.
opinion | Top sources of passive income for Canadians looking to earn more
On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the top sources of passive income in Canada, for those looking to increase their earnings.
'You couldn't get away from it': 1953 Coronation was major topic at Canadian schools
With King Charles III set to be formally crowned on May 6, school boards across the country contacted by The Canadian Press said they had no special plans or dedicated curriculum to mark the occasion -- yet another indication of widening apathy towards the monarchy.
Tucker Carlson emerges on Twitter, doesn't mention Fox News
Tucker Carlson emerged Wednesday, two days after Fox News fired him, with a two-minute, campaign-style monologue that didn't address why he suddenly became unemployed.
Canada
-
First Canadian evacuation flight from Sudan has departed: Anand
Defence Minister Anita Anand says the first Canadian evacuation flight from Sudan has taken off and additional evacuations are planned over the next few days.
-
Trudeau visits N.Y.C. to build momentum as Canada, U.S. partner on critical minerals
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in New York City to pitch America's movers and shakers on the virtues of Canada as a trade and investment partner.
-
LCBO to scrap paper bags in all stores
The LCBO is phasing out the use of paper bags at all locations.
-
RCMP to release timeline of James Smith Cree Nation, Weldon, Sask. mass stabbings
Later this morning, Saskatchewan RCMP will release a preliminary timeline of the mass killings in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask. last year.
-
opinion
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
-
Afghan refugee who fled Taliban wins $100,000 Canadian scholarship
An Afghan girl who fled the Taliban in 2021 won a scholarship worth $100,000, which will help her to study at a Canadian university.
World
-
Tense face-off: Philippines confronts China over sea claims
A Chinese coast guard ship blocked a Philippine patrol vessel steaming into a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, causing a frightening near-collision in the latest act of Beijing's aggression in the strategic waterway.
-
Dutch celebrate King's Day as confidence in monarchy diminishes
Millions of Dutch revellers took to the streets on Thursday to celebrate King's Day festivities, dressing in orange and enjoying open-air markets - even as trust in the man at the centre of the nationwide party sinks to a low ebb.
-
102-year-old convicted Nazi camp guard dies awaiting appeal
A 102-year-old man who was convicted last year on more than 3,500 counts of accessory to murder for serving as a guard at a Nazi concentration camp during the Second World War has died, German news agency dpa reported Wednesday.
-
Fighters rampage in Darfur city despite Sudan truce
Armed fighters rampaged through a main city in Sudan's war-ravaged region of Darfur on Thursday, battling each other and looting shops and homes, residents said. The violence came despite a fragile three-day truce between Sudan's two top generals whose power struggle has killed hundreds.
-
3 teens arrested in death of a 20-year-old woman who was killed when a large rock was thrown at her car
Three teens were arrested in the death of a 20-year-old Colorado woman who was killed when a large rock thrown at her car went through the windshield, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Wednesday.
-
In win for U.K. government, court nixes part of nurses' strike
Britain’s High Court ruled Thursday that part of a strike by thousands of nurses planned for next week is illegal, handing a small victory to the government in its bitter dispute with public sector unions.
Politics
-
Liberals propose changes to Canada's sex offender registry in response to Supreme Court decision
The federal government has tabled legislation that, if passed, would make changes to Canada's sex offender registry to specify which categories of sexual offenders have to be added to the national tracking system, while giving judges discretion to exempt those who do not pose a risk of reoffending.
-
Canadian Armed Forces planes ready to airlift from Sudan when conditions permit: minister
About 200 Canadian Armed Forces members and two Hercules aircraft are in the Sudan region and ready to help evacuate people from the country when conditions permit, the defence minister said Wednesday.
-
Trudeau visits N.Y.C. to build momentum as Canada, U.S. partner on critical minerals
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in New York City to pitch America's movers and shakers on the virtues of Canada as a trade and investment partner.
Health
-
Ryan Reynolds' colonoscopy video wins award
Last year, Ryan Reynolds lost a bet and filmed his first colonoscopy. That video, created in partnership with colon cancer awareness campaign Lead From Behind, is now an award-winner.
-
Close large N.S. facilities, provide services to people with disabilities: report
An expert report released Wednesday moves people with disabilities in Nova Scotia a step closer to the end of an era when many had to live in large institutions.
-
Can psychedelics aid Canada's mental health crisis? One expert says yes
A B.C.-based company is working with Health Canada to produce psychedelic drugs to address the country's mental health crisis.
Sci-Tech
-
Sweden launches research rocket, accidentally hits Norway
A research rocket launched by Sweden Space Corp (SSC) early on Monday from Esrange Space Centre in northern Sweden malfunctioned and landed 15 km (9.32 miles) inside neighbouring Norway.
-
Ukraine launching tech cluster to boost military capability
The Ukrainian government is launching an initiative Wednesday to streamline and promote innovation in the development of drones and other technologies that have been critical during Russia's war in Ukraine.
-
Researchers have discovered new details on how specific proteins spur cancer growth
A new study from McGill University is taking science one step closer to understanding how metastatic cancer spreads through the body, something researchers hope could lead to new treatments.
Entertainment
-
Danny Masterson lawyer challenges new details in rape story
An attorney for Danny Masterson challenged his former longtime girlfriend during cross-examination Wednesday on why her trial testimony alleging the actor raped her in 2001 included several new details that were missing from the accounts she gave authorities at the beginning of the investigation.
-
Fugees rapper Pras found guilty of political conspiracy
A Fugees rapper accused in multimillion-dollar political conspiracies spanning two presidencies was convicted Wednesday after a trial that included testimony ranging from actor Leonardo DiCaprio to former U.S. attorney general Jeff Sessions.
-
Salma Hayek and Aaron Paul featured in new 'Black Mirror' Season 6 teaser trailer
After a three-year break, Charlie Brooker's satirical horror-laden anthology series 'Black Mirror' are officially returning to haunt you on Netflix this June.
Business
-
Food prices fall on world markets but not on kitchen tables
Around the world, food prices are persistently, painfully high. Puzzlingly, too. On global markets, the prices of grains, vegetable oil, dairy and other agricultural commodities have fallen steadily from record highs. But the relief hasn't made it to the real world of shopkeepers, street vendors and families trying to make ends meet.
-
LCBO to scrap paper bags in all stores
The LCBO is phasing out the use of paper bags at all locations.
-
TotalEnergies sells Canadian operations to Suncor in deal worth up to $6.1B
French company TotalEnergies says it has signed a deal to sell its Canadian operations to Suncor Energy Inc. in an agreement worth up to $6.1 billion.
Lifestyle
-
Court rejects family's bid to change Russian-sounding surname
A court in Germany has rejected a married couple's request to legally change their Russian-sounding surname due to negative repercussions they said they had experienced since the start of the war in Ukraine.
-
9 in 10 Canadians interested in a four-day work week: study
A new study suggests many Canadians are interested in a four-day work week, but nearly as many have at least one concern with the idea.
-
Inside the Italian village being repopulated by Americans
As foreigners flock to buy old, inexpensive houses in Italy, one group has gone a step further, helping to revive a depopulated town. Irsina, deep in the southern Basilicata region, is home to over 300 non-Italians from 12 different countries, alongside 4,000 local residents.
Sports
-
Second straight collapse caps Bucks' stunningly early exit
The Milwaukee Bucks entered the playoffs boasting the NBA's best record and believing they had a great shot at winning their second title in three seasons. They instead are finished before May after suffering one of the most stunning first-round playoff losses in league history.
-
Knicks advance to second round, down Cavs 106-95 in Game 5
Jalen Brunson scored 23 points, RJ Barrett added 21 and the New York Knicks downed the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-95 in Game 5 on Wednesday night to advance to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs for the first time since 2013.
-
Orlando's Paolo Banchero wins NBA rookie of the year
Paolo Banchero became the frontrunner to win Rookie of the Year race from the very moment that he went No. 1 in last year's draft.
Autos
-
Japan's Honda outlines global strategy for electric cars
Honda is gearing up for an electrification shift in North America with two models developed with General Motors going on sale next year and a bigger EV with a new platform in 2025, a year earlier than initially announced.
-
No one is driving this taxi. What possibly could go wrong?
The theory fueling the ambition is that driverless cars will be safer than vehicles operated by frequently distracted, occasionally intoxicated humans -- and, in the case of robotaxis, be less expensive to ride in than automobiles that require a human behind the wheel.
-
EU agrees to boost green fuels for aviation, cut emissions
New rules requiring airlines to use more sustainable fuels across the European Union have been agreed by negotiators from member countries and the EU Parliament in a bid to help decarbonize the sector.