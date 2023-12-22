Authorities knew Maine shooter was a threat but felt confronting him was unsafe, video shows
Police who declined to confront an U.S. army reservist in the weeks before he killed 18 people in Maine's deadliest mass shooting feared that doing so would “throw a stick of dynamite on a pool of gas,” according to video released Friday by law enforcement.
The video, which was released to the Portland Press Herald and then sent to The Associated Press, documents a Sept. 16 call between Sagadoc County Sheriff’s Sgt. Aaron Skolfield and army reserve Capt. Jeremy Reamer. Skolfield was following up with Reamer about the potential threat posed by Robert Card, 40, who carried out the Oct. 25 attacks at a bowling alley and a restaurant. He was found dead two days later of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Military officials alerted police in September that Card had been hospitalized in July after exhibiting erratic behavior while training, that he still had access to weapons and that he had threatened to “shoot up” an army reserve center in Saco, a city in southern Maine. The sheriff's department responded by briefly staking out the Saco facility and going to Card’s home in Bowdoin for what Reamer described as a “welfare check.”
“The only thing I would ask is if you could just document it," Reamer said. "Just say, ’He was there, he was uncooperative. But we confirmed that he was alive and breathing.' And then we can go from there. That’s, from my end here, all we’re really looking for.”
Skolfield mentioned Maine's yellow flag law, which can be used to remove guns from potentially dangerous people, after Reamer said Card had refused medical treatment after his hospitalization.
“So that, obviously, is a hurdle we have to deal with. But at the same time, we don’t want to throw a stick of dynamite on a pool of gas, either — make things worse,” he said.
Reamer expressed similar concerns. “I’m a cop myself," he said. “Obviously, I don’t want you guys to get hurt or do anything that would put you guys in a compromising position.”
Auburn City Councilor Leroy Walker, Sr., whose son Joseph Walker was killed in the shootings expressed frustration with police after seeing the video. Joseph Walker was the manager of Schemengees Bar & Grill, where part of the attack took place.
“I would like to know what we train these people to do. Is it just to deliver mail? Or stop innocent people that may be driving 11 miles (per hour) over the speed limit?" Walker said in a text message, noting that watching the video made him "sick.”
In the video, Skolfield referred to the Cards as “a big family in this area," and said he didn't want to publicize that police were visiting the home. He told Reamer he would reach out to Card's brother, Ryan, to ensure family members had taken Card's guns, and a second video shows an officer at the father's home. After Card's father said he hadn't spoken with Ryan in several days, the officer said he would try again later.
“I just wanted to make sure Robert doesn’t do anything foolish at all,” he said.
A report released last week by Sheriff Joel Merry made clear that local law enforcement knew months before the attack that Card’s mental health was deteriorating. Police were aware of reports that he was paranoid, hearing voices, experiencing psychotic episodes and possibly dealing with schizophrenia.
Merry and Lewiston city officials declined to comment on the release of the videos. But a former New York Police Department detective sergeant who reviewed them for The Associated Press said the events preceding the shooting illustrate the difficulty in applying Maine’s yellow flag law. Lax laws about removing weapons from dangerous people is a problem in numerous states, said Felipe Rodriquez, an adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City.
“The laws are just too convoluted and they are working against each other. That’s the biggest problem we have,” Rodriquez said.
Dan Flannery, the director of the Begun Center for Violence Prevention Research and Education at Case Western Reserve University, cautioned that only so much about a police investigation can be gleaned from a few minutes of video.
“There is always context, there is the issue of what is the training and protocol within the division,” Flannery said. “Violent behavior is unfortunately one of the most difficult things to predict.”
But attorneys for shooting victims’ families said the footage supports a pattern of police ignoring clear warning signs about Card in the weeks prior to the shooting. One of the attorneys, Ben Gideon of Auburn, said “watching that footage, knowing what happened approximately six weeks later, is chilling and surreal."
The attorneys said they are looking forward to an independent army inspector general’s full accounting of the events leading up to the shootings. Some of the information they've gathered so far, including the video released Friday, is “highly concerning,” said Travis Brennan, another attorney for the families.
“It’s one example of many of system failures. There is no question here that this is an individual who had overt warning signs,” Brennan said.
In addition to the inspector general's investigation, Gov. Janet Mills appointed an independent commission led by a former state chief justice to review all aspects of the tragedy.
The actions of authorities ahead of and during mass shootings has come under increasing scrutiny. Last year, the U.S. Air Force was ordered to pay more than $230 million in damages to survivors and victims’ families for failing to flag a conviction that might have kept the gunman in a 2017 church shooting in Texas from legally buying the weapon he used in the attack.
After a gunman fatally shot 19 children and two teachers at a school in Uvalde, Texas, last year, state lawmakers issued a scathing report faulting law enforcement at every level with failing “to prioritize saving innocent lives over their own safety.” Several officers lost their jobs over the halting and haphazard response, and a state prosecutor is still considering whether to bring criminal charges.
Ramer reported from Concord, New Hampshire. Associated Press writers Lindsay Whitehurst in Washington, Nick Perry in Meredith, New Hampshire, and Jake Bleiberg in Dallas contributed to this report.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canadian death toll in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak rises to seven
The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting another death from a salmonella outbreak involving cantaloupes, bringing the total to seven.
U.S. Supreme Court says no, for now, to plea to rule quickly on whether Trump can be prosecuted
The U.S. Supreme Court said Friday that it will not immediately take up a plea by special counsel Jack Smith to rule on whether former U.S. president Donald Trump can be prosecuted for his actions to overturn the 2020 election results.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heading to Jamaica for post-Christmas vacation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica next week for a family vacation over the holiday break.
Moneris resolves temporary processing issue after 'network outage'
Major Canadian payment processing firm Moneris, responsible for widely-used debit and credit machines, resolved its issue with processing transactions after experiencing a network outage on Friday afternoon.
France grounds flight carrying Indian passengers on suspicion of human trafficking
French authorities grounded a flight from the United Arab Emirates to Nicaragua carrying 303 Indian passengers after receiving a tip that it could be carrying victims of human trafficking, prosecutors said Friday.
A court in Romania rejects Andrew Tate's request to visit his ailing mother in the U.K.
A Romanian court on Friday rejected a request by the divisive influencer Andrew Tate to temporarily leave the country to visit his mother in the U.K. after she had suffered a heart attack, his spokesperson said. Tate is charged in Romania with human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.
Banksy artwork removed less than an hour after artist revealed it online
A new artwork by Banksy has reportedly been removed from a London street shortly after the artist posted about it on Instagram.
Billionaire megadonor suspends donations to Harvard
Billionaire Len Blavatnik’s family foundation has suspended donations to Harvard until the university addresses antisemitism on campus, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN.
Trudeau: Trump win in 2024 could harm fight against climate change
If Republican frontrunner Donald Trump wins the 2024 U.S. election it could harm the global effort to fight climate change, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an interview aired on Friday.
Canada
-
Husband of Canadian taken hostage by Hamas has died in Gaza, Israeli forum says
A U.S.-Israeli hostage has died in captivity in the Gaza Strip, after he was kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7, according to a group representing hostages’ families.
-
Canada's GDP remained frozen for third consecutive month in October: StatCan
Canada's gross domestic product (GDP) remained unchanged for the third consecutive month in October, according to the latest data released by Statistics Canada.
-
RCMP union seeks boost to cadet training allowance to compete with other forces
The union representing rank-and-file Mounties has asked the federal government for $24 million annually to boost the RCMP cadet training allowance to help attract the best recruits.
-
Is Canada's fleet of water bombers fit for climate-change fuelled wildfires?
They're an easily recognizable part of Canada's fight against wildfires, playing a key supporting role in the annual battle against the flames.
-
Power outages persist in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick
Power outages continue to plague thousands of customers in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia a few days before Christmas.
-
Santa Claus and his nine reindeer have been given the OK to travel in Canadian skies
Transportation Minister Pablo Rodriguez announced Friday that Santa Claus and his nine reindeer are cleared for travel in Canadian airspace.
World
-
U.S. Supreme Court says no, for now, to plea to rule quickly on whether Trump can be prosecuted
The U.S. Supreme Court said Friday that it will not immediately take up a plea by special counsel Jack Smith to rule on whether former U.S. president Donald Trump can be prosecuted for his actions to overturn the 2020 election results.
-
British sea monitoring agency says another vessel has been hijacked near Somalia
Another vessel has been hijacked near the coast of Somalia, a British sea trade monitoring agency said Friday, raising more concerns that Somali pirates are active again, nearly a decade after they caused chaos for international shipping.
-
Bidens make traditional pre-Christmas visit to children's hospital
President Joe Biden joined his wife, first lady Jill Biden, on Friday for a Christmas season visit to Children's National Hospital to meet young patients and their families.
-
Former Kenyan minister and two others charged with fraud over hospitality college project
Kenya’s anti-corruption commission Friday charged the country's former tourism minister and two others with economic crimes for the alleged fraud of tens of millions of dollars in inflated costs for the construction of a hospitality college.
-
Collapsing Christmas tree causes death of woman in busy Belgian market
The 20-meter (65-foot) Christmas tree collapsed onto three people at a busy market in Oudenaarde in western Belgium late Thursday, killing a 63-year-old woman and injuring two other people.
-
Probe: Doomed Philadelphia news helicopter hit trees fast, broke up, then burned, killing two on board
A Philadelphia television news helicopter returning from an assignment photographing Christmas lights earlier this week plunged into a southern New Jersey forest "at very high speed," broke apart, then caught fire after it crashed, killing both occupants, a federal crash investigator said Friday.
Politics
-
Trudeau: Trump win in 2024 could harm fight against climate change
If Republican frontrunner Donald Trump wins the 2024 U.S. election it could harm the global effort to fight climate change, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an interview aired on Friday.
-
Canada's aid cut, geopolitical stances challenge 'pragmatic' pivot to Global South
Analysts say it will be hard for Canada to create closer ties with developing countries as the Liberals cut back on aid and its foreign service, combined with stances on geopolitics that grate people in what is often called the Global South.
-
High expectations, tight budget pose a challenge for Manitoba's new premier
By all accounts, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is still in a honeymoon phase, almost three months after leading his New Democrats to an election win that ousted the former Progressive Conservative government.
Health
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian death toll in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak rises to seven
The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting another death from a salmonella outbreak involving cantaloupes, bringing the total to seven.
-
U.S. FDA says fake Ozempic shots are being sold through some legitimate sources
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it has seized 'thousands of units' of counterfeit Ozempic, the diabetes drug widely used for weight loss, that had been distributed through legitimate drug supply sources.
-
What we know so far about the new COVID variant, including symptoms
As respiratory virus season kicks off in North America, a heavily mutated COVID-19 variant is expected to keep spreading throughout the holidays, but experts say the risk to public health remains “low.”
Sci-Tech
-
China drafts new rules proposing restrictions on online gaming
China released draft guidelines Friday aimed at curbing excessive spending on online gaming in the latest move by the ruling Communist Party to keep control of the virtual economy.
-
Cracking the code: Messages found in silk dress decoded by Manitoba researcher
Coded messages found in the folds of a Victorian-era dress were finally cracked by a University of Manitoba researcher almost a decade after they were discovered.
-
International astronaut will be invited on future NASA moon landing
An international astronaut will join U.S. astronauts on the moon by decade's end under an agreement announced Wednesday by NASA and the White House.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'American Fiction,' 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' and 'The Iron Claw'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,' 'American Fiction,' 'The Iron Claw,' 'Migration' and 'The Zone of Interest.'
-
Nirvana lawyer responds after federal court revives lawsuit over 'Nevermind' album cover
In a move the band's lawyer is calling a 'procedural setback, 'a federal appeals court has revived a child sexual exploitation lawsuit filed by the man who appeared naked as a 4-month-old on the cover of Nirvana's 1991 album 'Nevermind.'
-
Banksy artwork removed less than an hour after artist revealed it online
A new artwork by Banksy has reportedly been removed from a London street shortly after the artist posted about it on Instagram.
Business
-
Canada's GDP remained frozen for third consecutive month in October: StatCan
Canada's gross domestic product (GDP) remained unchanged for the third consecutive month in October, according to the latest data released by Statistics Canada.
-
Hermes billionaire wants to bequeath fortune to his former gardener
A descendant of Europe’s richest family has reportedly begun a process to adopt his middle-aged former gardener, planning to leave him at least half of his roughly €12 billion (US$13 billion) fortune.
-
Pornhub owner to pay $1.8M to U.S. after reaching deal with prosecutors over sex-trafficking allegation
The Montreal company that owns the world's largest pornography site has agreed to pay more than $1.8 million to the United States after reaching a deal with prosecutors over a money laundering charge.
Lifestyle
-
Norad ready to track Santa, and everyone can follow along
As children around the world eagerly await Santa’s arrival on Christmas, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad) in Colorado keeps a close watch on Santa and his sleigh from the moment he leaves the North Pole.
-
Montreal real estate broker and model breaks Guinness record for underwater photo shoot
Montreal real estate broker, model and mother Kim Bruneau broke the Guinness record for deepest underwater model photoshoot after posing on a submerged oil tanker in the Bahamas.
-
Cruise ship stops in Saint John, N.B. for first-ever December visit in Atlantic Canada
The MSC Meraviglia was suppose to sail to the Bahamas, but was redirected north due to bad weather down south.
Sports
-
Fundraising underway for Sask. hockey player following death in Dominican Republic
Friends and former teammates are raising money for the family of Brady Grasdal, a 21-year old hockey player from Saskatchewan who died tragically last week.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador hockey body axes post-game handshakes, citing 'issues'
Amateur hockey games in Newfoundland and Labrador will no longer end with handshakes between the teams, according to a directive posted Thursday to a provincial hockey association's website.
-
Ja Morant back in Memphis, where his return should help the Grizzlies fill seats
Two-time All-Star Ja Morant had a chance Thursday night to try to top a 'perfect ending.' The Memphis Grizzlies' dazzling point guard played his first game at home since the end of his 25-game suspension to start the NBA season because of his social media antics with guns.
Autos
-
Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk
Honda Canada announced up to 297,836 vehicles have been affected by its latest recall due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
-
Honda recalling more than 2.5 million cars in U.S. due to fuel pump defect
Honda Motor's American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
-
Toyota recalls more than 100K vehicles in Canada over airbag issues
Toyota Canada announced Wednesday that it is recalling more than 100,000 vehicles due to issues with the front passenger airbags.