Violent guerrillas are taking Colombia’s children. Unarmed Indigenous groups are confronting them

By The Associated Press

Published

Patricia Elago Zetty, an Indigenous Guard, poses for a photo on July 16, 2025, in Caldono, Colombia. (AP Photo/Nadège Mazars)


















