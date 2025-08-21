World

Villanova says a report of a campus shooter was a ‘cruel hoax’

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

This image taken from footage by WPVI-TV/6ABC shows police responding to a reported active shooter at Villanova University on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Villanova, Pa. (WPVI-TV/6ABC via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.