ADVERTISEMENT

World

U.K. agrees to hand the Chagos Islands to Mauritius in a deal it says protects a key U.S. base

By The Associated Press

Published

People demonstrate outside the High Court in London, Thursday, May 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Thomas Krych)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.