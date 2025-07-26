ADVERTISEMENT

World

The Tea app was intended to help women date safely. Then it got hacked

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

A person uses a smartphone in Chicago, Sept. 16, 2017. (AP Photo, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.