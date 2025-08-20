World

Six severed human heads discovered in central Mexico

By CNN

Published

Mexican authorities are investigating the discovery of six severed human heads that were found between the states of Puebla and Tlaxcala. (Cuarto de Guerra Tlaxcala via CNN Newsource)


















