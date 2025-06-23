World

Risk of genocide in Sudan ‘very high’: UN

By AFP

Published

In this June 22, 2019 file photo, a Sudanese soldier from the Rapid Support Forces or RSF, stands on his vehicle during a military-backed tribe's rally, in the East Nile province, Sudan. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.