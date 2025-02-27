ADVERTISEMENT

World

Pope beats back speculation of imminent death or conclave as he continues pneumonia recovery

By The Associated Press

Published

A Catholic woman attends a nightly rosary prayer service for the health of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.