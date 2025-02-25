ADVERTISEMENT

World

Mexico president expects ‘good’ deal with Trump to avoid tariffs

By AFP

Published

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum gives her daily morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.