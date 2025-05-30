ADVERTISEMENT

World

Her boyfriend fell asleep on the train. Then she spent the six-hour journey talking to her future husband

By CNN

Published

New Zealander Maire Clifford met Edinburgh resident Andy Bain on the train from London to the Scottish capital, in the year 2000. The connection, says Maire, was "unreal." (Maire & Andy Bain via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.