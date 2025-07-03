World

Finnish police say a suspect is arrested in the stabbing of 4 people at a mall in Tampere

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Police cordon off the area outside the Ratina shopping centre in Tampere, Finland, Thursday July 3, 2025, after several people were stabbed. (Saara Peltola/Lehtikuva via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.