ADVERTISEMENT

World

Eric Ham: U.S. trade negotiations offer blueprint for Canada

By Eric Ham

Published

Political strategists on PM Carney’s Trump meeting, U.S.-UK deal’s impact on Canada, and what to expect from his upcoming cabinet picks.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.