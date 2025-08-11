ADVERTISEMENT

World

Eric Ham: With Trump’s latest power grab, America slides closer towards autocracy

By Eric Ham

Published

CTV News U.S. Political Analyst Eric Ham says tariffs are already having an impact on markets and tourism in America.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.