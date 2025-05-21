ADVERTISEMENT

World

Donald Trump Jr. was asked about running for president. Here’s what he said

By Reuters

Published

Donald Trump Jr. gives a thumps up as he walks off after speaking Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.