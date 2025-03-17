ADVERTISEMENT

World

Crowds pack Dublin's streets for national St. Patrick's Day parade

By The Associated Press

Published

Lord Mayor of Belfast Micky Murray takes part in the St Patrick's Day Parade in Belfast, Monday, March 17, 2025. (Liam McBurney/PA via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.