ADVERTISEMENT

World

Chicago area college students imprisoned in Denmark for 2 weeks after Uber fare dispute

By CNN

Published

Smartphones display Uber car availability in New York on Friday, Nov. 21, 2014. (AP / Julio Cortez)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.