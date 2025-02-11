ADVERTISEMENT

World

At least 55 civilians killed by militia fighters in northeastern Congo

By The Associated Press

Published

Zawadi Sifa, right, 35, mother of seven, who has been fleeing fighting from camp to camp, carries water in her latest displaced camp in Goma, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Thursday, Feb. 5, 2025.(AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.