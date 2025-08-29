At least 49 die when boat carrying migrants capsized this week, Mauritanian coast guard says

A small boat with 73 would-be immigrants sails near the port of Christianos arriving from Mauritania at the Canary Island of Tenerife, Spain, Tuesday, March 21, 2006. Thousands of Africans seeking a better life try to reach Europe by boat trips to Spain each year. Hundreds are believed to drown in the attempt. More than 3,000 migrants have reached the Canary Islands from north Africa so far this year, compared to 4,751 for the whole of 2005 and 8,519 in 2004. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)