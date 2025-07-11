World

At least 23 dead after airstrike on Buddhist monastery in Myanmar

By The Associated Press

Published

People check the debris at the building in a Buddhist monastery that was allegedly hit by the military’s airstrike in Sagaing township in Sagaing region, Myanmar, Friday, July 11, 2025. (UGC via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.