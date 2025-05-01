ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

A Baltimore woman’s wedding band was lost for nearly 2 years; Here’s how she got it back

By CNN

Published

Two wedding bands are seen in this undated file image. (Alfonso Vidal via Pexels)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.