Air China jet evacuated after engine fire sends smoke into cabin in Singapore, and 9 people injured
Nine passengers were injured after an engine fire sent smoke into the cabin of an Air China jetliner landing in Singapore, prompting an evacuation of the aircraft.
The Airbus A320 with 146 passengers and nine crew made an emergency landing about 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Changi Airport said in a statement on its Facebook page. The flight was coming from the city of Chengdu in China's Sichuan province.
Nine people had minor injuries related to smoke inhalation and abrasions during the evacuation, the statement said.
The pilot declared an emergency after reporting smoke in the forward cargo hold and a lavatory. Smoke blurred the lights in the cabin and flight attendants told people to remain calm and stay in their seats after some stood up, a passenger told Chinese media.
The fire in the left engine was extinguished after the plane landed, Chinese media said. A preliminary investigation indicated a mechanical failure in the engine was the cause, Air China said in statement posted on social media early Monday.
The investigation was continuing.
PM Trudeau stuck in India following G20 summit due to 'technical issues' with plane
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's aircraft is experiencing a technical issue that is forcing the entire Canadian delegation to stay in India, where this year’s G20 summit took place.
Indian prime minister scolds Trudeau over Sikh protests
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed strong concerns about protests in Canada against India to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi, according a statement by India.
ANALYSIS | What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
'This may be our last moments': Canadian describes what it felt like when the Morocco earthquake hit
A Canadian man who was on the outskirts of Marrakech when an earthquake hit described the experience as ‘terrifying,’ adding that he was visiting the region that would become the epicentre just the day before.
Rubiales resigns as Spain's soccer president 3 weeks after kissing player at Women's World Cup final
Luis Rubiales, the suspended head of the Spanish soccer federation, finally folded under immense pressure Sunday and resigned three weeks after his kiss of a player on the lips overshadowed Spain's first-ever Women's World Cup title.
Canadian aid worker reportedly killed in Ukraine by Russian shelling
Several aid organizations in Ukraine are reporting that a volunteer Canadian aid worker was killed this weekend by a Russian attack.
Escaped murderer on the run in the U.S. has changed appearance, slipped out of search areas
Authorities say an escaped murderer who has eluded capture since breaking out of a southeastern Pennsylvania prison a week and a half ago has apparently slipped out of the search area, changed his appearance and is now being sought in a stolen vehicle.
Novak Djokovic wins the US Open for his 24th Grand Slam title by beating Daniil Medvedev
Novak Djokovic emerged from an exhilarating and exhausting U.S. Open final with a 24th Grand Slam title on Sunday night, using every ounce of his energy and some serve-and-volley guile to get past Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in a match that was more closely contested than the straight-set score indicated.
Bomb threat at Lil Nas X's TIFF premiere not targeted: Toronto police
A bomb threat at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)’s premiere of “Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero” briefly delayed the documentary’s screening on Saturday night.
N.S. park officers kill coyote that chased bike, search for another that bit rider
Parks Canada says it has killed a coyote that was chasing a cyclist on Cape Breton's Cabot Trail, while conservation officers keep searching for another coyote that bit a different bike rider's arm.
Two arrested during tense protest at wharf where contentious N.S. fishery underway
RCMP arrested and later released two men for alleged assaults on Saturday after police responded to what they described as "an assembly" at a fishing wharf in southwestern Nova Scotia.
Shock and worry in Montreal's Moroccan community after deadly earthquake
In the nearly two days since a deadly earthquake killed more than 2,000 people in Morocco, Montreal's Café Amistad has become a gathering place for people seeking answers, or at least support. As news of the deadly quake trickled in on Friday, Chorfi Zouhir kept his shop open late into the night, as customers stayed glued to news channels and tried frantically to call home.
Montreal councillor shaken after Morocco earthquake, as Canadians try to reach family
A Montreal city councillor in Marrakech, Morocco says he's safe but shaken following a powerful earthquake Friday that killed more than 1,300 people in the North African country.
Canadian aid worker reportedly killed in Ukraine by Russian shelling
Several aid organizations in Ukraine are reporting that a volunteer Canadian aid worker was killed this weekend by a Russian attack.
Aftershock rattles Morocco where quake killed more than 2,000 and rescuers race to find survivors
An aftershock rattled Moroccans on Sunday as they mourned victims of the nation's strongest earthquake in more than a century and toiled to rescue survivors while soldiers and aid workers raced to reach desperate mountain villages in ruins. The disaster killed more than 2,000 people -- a number that is expected to rise.
G20 leaders pay respects at Gandhi memorial as they wrap up Indian summit and hand over to Brazil
G20 leaders paid their respects to Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi as their summit came to a close Sunday, a day after the group added a new member and reached agreement on a range of issues but softened language on Russia's war in Ukraine.
PM Trudeau stuck in India following G20 summit due to 'technical issues' with plane
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's aircraft is experiencing a technical issue that is forcing the entire Canadian delegation to stay in India, where this year’s G20 summit took place.
-
From foreign interference to war in Ukraine, Trudeau pushes rule-of-law agenda at G20
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pushed a rule-of-law agenda at the G20 summit, whether it was wagging a finger at India's prime minister about foreign interference attempts or pushing for stronger language to condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine.
'One Chip Challenge' snacks recalled in Canada after reported adverse reactions
Paqui brand 'One Chip Challenge' snacks have been recalled in Canada due to reported 'adverse reactions.'
-
Suicide ideation is a problem in Canada. Here's why experts think it's more prevalent
There's a correlation between recent financial stresses and an increase in Canadians thinking about suicide, a report says, but many cannot afford mental health resources in order to get support.
-
Children's snorkel mask recalled by Health Canada
Health Canada has recalled certain children’s snorkel masks due to a suffocation hazard.
Artificial intelligence technology behind ChatGPT was built in Iowa - with a lot of water
The cost of building an artificial intelligence product like ChatGPT can be hard to measure. But one thing Microsoft-backed OpenAI needed for its technology was plenty of water, pulled from the watershed of the Raccoon and Des Moines rivers in central Iowa to cool a powerful supercomputer as it helped teach its AI systems how to mimic human writing.
-
The U.K. is rejoining the European Union's science research program as post-Brexit relations thaw
Britain is rejoining the European Union's $100 billion science-sharing program Horizon Europe, the two sides announced Thursday, more than two years after the country's membership became a casualty of Brexit.
-
Archeologists discover 'most important' Paleolithic cave art site in eastern Iberia
A team of archeologists have recently discovered what they call “the most important Paleolithic sanctuary” ever found on the Eastern Iberian Coast.
Bomb threat at Lil Nas X's TIFF premiere not targeted: Toronto police
A bomb threat at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)’s premiere of “Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero” briefly delayed the documentary’s screening on Saturday night.
-
Country singer-songwriter Charlie Robison dies in Texas at age 59
Charlie Robison, the Texas singer-songwriter whose rootsy anthems made the country charts until he was forced to retire after complications from a medical procedure left him unable to sing, died on Sunday. He was 59.
-
At TIFF 2023, Nic Cage says being an internet meme helped him tap into 'Dream Scenario' role
Nicolas Cage says his own experience being the subject of internet memes helped him prepare for his latest role.
Airline competition ramps up, setting stage for showdown and reducing (some) fares
Though Canadian flights have long been dominated by Air Canada and WestJet, the emergence of newer carriers including Flair Airlines and Lynx Air has shaken up the sector, injecting fresh competition to a once-complacent market.
-
Some Loblaws prices are double Dollarama's – here's why
A comparison of prices at Dollarama and Loblaws in Toronto recently went viral online, showing a handful of food items cost double – or more – at the big box grocer.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street closes its worst week in the last 3 with a quiet finish
Stocks edged higher on Friday, but not by enough to keep Wall Street from closing out its first losing week in the last three.
'Disrespectful and destructive' vandalism on Canadian National Historic Site
Vandals have once again defaced a historic Indigenous site of pictographs in Ontario's Bon Echo Provincial Park.
-
Police rush to reports of 'ritual mass murder,' but it was just a yoga class
Soon after the class was over, a 'mass of police sirens' shattered the peace as officers raced toward the venue where the class was being held. They were responding to a call from a member of the public, worried there had been a mass killing at the studio in the small English coastal resort of Chapel St. Leonards.
-
Here's what you can buy for Ottawa's average price of $709,739 in 9 neighbourhoods
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you can buy for the average price of a home sold in Ottawa at $709,739 in 9 neighbourhoods.
Rubiales resigns as Spain's soccer president 3 weeks after kissing player at Women's World Cup final
Luis Rubiales, the suspended head of the Spanish soccer federation, finally folded under immense pressure Sunday and resigned three weeks after his kiss of a player on the lips overshadowed Spain's first-ever Women's World Cup title.
-
Novak Djokovic wins the US Open for his 24th Grand Slam title by beating Daniil Medvedev
Novak Djokovic emerged from an exhilarating and exhausting U.S. Open final with a 24th Grand Slam title on Sunday night, using every ounce of his energy and some serve-and-volley guile to get past Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in a match that was more closely contested than the straight-set score indicated.
-
Canada defeats U.S. in overtime to claim bronze, first-ever medal at FIBA World Cup
Dillon Brooks had a game-high 39 points in leading Canada to its first-ever medal at the FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup with a 127-118 overtime win over the U.S. in the bronze-medal game on Sunday.
Limited action in Canada as U.S. fights company to recall 52 million airbag inflators
As U.S. officials take further steps to recall at least 25 million vehicles over airbag inflators that can explode and shoot shrapnel into drivers, their Canadian counterparts lack the authority to demand a similarly sweeping recall.
-
Union to strike any Detroit automaker that hasn't reached deal as contracts end next week: UAW chief
The head of the United Auto Workers warned Wednesday that the union plans to go on strike against any Detroit automaker that hasn't reached a new agreement by the time contracts expire next week.
-
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.