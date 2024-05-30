After 1st U.S. nitrogen gas execution, Alabama set to give man lethal injection for 2 killings

BREAKING BMO clients face outages in Canada, U.S. following data centre fire alarm
Bank of Montreal clients on both sides of the border Thursday morning have reported outages with banking services. BMO said its technical team is investigating.
Alabama is set to execute a man Thursday evening who was convicted of bludgeoning an elderly couple to death 20 years ago to steal prescription drugs and US$140 from their home.
Jamie Ray Mills, 50, is scheduled to be put to death Thursday evening at a south Alabama prison. It will be Alabama's first execution since the state conducted the nation’s first execution using nitrogen gas in January. Lethal injection remains the state’s main execution method unless an inmate has requested nitrogen.
Mills was convicted of capital murder in the 2004 killings of Floyd Hill, 87, and his 72-year-old wife, Vera Hill, in Guin, about 80 miles (130 kilometres) northwest of Birmingham. Prosecutors said Mills and his wife went to the couple’s home where he attacked the couple with a hammer, tire tool and machete.
Mills, who maintained his innocence at his 2007 trial, has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene. His attorneys argued newly obtained evidence shows the prosecution lied about having a plea agreement with Mills’ wife to spare her from the death penalty if she testified against her husband. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office asked the justices to let the execution proceed, arguing there's no question about Mills’ guilt.
Floyd Hill was the primary caregiver for his wife, who was diabetic and in poor health. He kept her medications in a tacklebox in the couple’s kitchen. The Hills regularly held yard sales to supplement their income. When the couple’s granddaughter couldn’t reach them, responding officers found them in pools of blood in the backyard shed where they stored items for yard sales.
Floyd Hill died from blunt and sharp-force wounds to the head and neck and Vera Hill about 12 weeks later from complications of head trauma, the attorney general’s office wrote in a court filing. Vera Hill was largely unable to talk after the killings other than to call out for her husband, according to court documents.
At the time, Mills had recently quit a job as an auto mechanic at a gas station where his boss described him as a “hard worker.” He was over US$10,000 behind in child support for his two sons, was upset over his parents' failing health and had relapsed into drug use, court documents added.
JoAnn Mills became the key witness against her common-law husband. She testified that after staying up all night smoking methamphetamine, her husband told her they were going to see a man about some money and she should follow his lead at the house. Once at the home, she testified, she saw her husband repeatedly strike the couple in the backyard shed, according to court documents.
A jury convicted Jamie Mills of capital murder and voted 11-1 for the death sentence, which a judge imposed. JoAnn Mills had also been charged with capital murder, but after testifying against her husband, she pleaded to a reduced charge of murder and received a life sentence with the possibility of parole. She remains incarcerated.
The final appeals before the U.S. Supreme Court focused on arguments that the prosecution failed to disclose a deal with JoAnn Mills and challenges to the state’s lethal injection protocol. JoAnn Mill’s trial attorney, Tony Glenn, wrote in a February affidavit that before the 2007 trial, he met with the district attorney, who agreed to let her plead guilty to a lesser charge if she testified. On the stand JoAnn Mills said she was only hoping to gain “some forgiveness from God" by testifying.
“The state of Alabama plans to execute Jamie Mills by lethal injection on May 30 despite new evidence that prosecutors obtained his conviction illegally by falsely telling the judge and jury they had not made a deal with the State’s star witness,” the Equal Justice Initiative, representing Mills, wrote on its website.
The state asked the court to let the execution proceed and argued that the district attorney and investigator maintain there was no plea deal. They said other evidence also connects him to the crime.
“The jury that decided Mills’s fate heard copious inculpatory evidence, including that the murder weapons were found in his trunk alongside a pair of pants with his name on them, covered in the blood of one of the victims,” the state wrote.
Attorneys for Mills argued the trunk was unlocked and that the items could have been put there by someone else. They noted the murder weapons had unidentified DNA on them. Without JoAnn Mills testimony, his attorneys wrote, the state’s case against Mills “was consistent with Mr. Mills’ theory of defense that he was framed” by a drug dealer arrested the night of the killings with the victims’ pills and a large amount of cash.
As the number of auto theft incidents rises in Canada, so have insurance premiums for drivers, even the ones whose vehicles aren't stolen.
The trustee appointed to manage the bankruptcies of a Victoria mortgage company and its owner has concluded that they committed "numerous offences" and operated as a "massive Ponzi scheme."
An Ontario senior who wanted to help her daughter and grandson eventually own homes one day decided to give them two lots on her property as a gift—but she didn’t know it would eventually cost her tens of thousands of dollars.
If you use Facebook, WhatsApp or Instagram, you've probably noticed a new character pop up answering search queries or eagerly offering tidbits of information in your feeds, with varying degrees of accuracy.
In his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Washington political analyst Eric Ham explains how and why Republicans -- up and down the ballot -- are falling far behind Democrats in both fundraising and infrastructure.
Faced with elevated housing prices, half of Canadians in the country's largest cities are considering moving to places with more affordable housing.
A new study finds fewer Canadians say they're interested in buying an electric vehicle as concerns remain about limited driving ranges, high prices and a lack of charging stations.
McDonald’s is fighting back against viral tweets and media reports that it says have exaggerated its price increases.
When Renee Didier disappeared from Dawson Creek in northern British Columbia nearly six months ago, it was sudden and unexpected, her uncle said.
A skull was found along a backroad near St. John's more than 20 years ago. Now, police have finally identified the victim of the homicide.
Organizations representing Acadians in Atlantic Canada are proposing the Chignecto Isthmus, which links New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, be turned into a national park.
An email from 2016 detailing the day Jeremy Harrison reportedly brought a gun into the legislative building shows that security were unaware of the former Government House Leader's visit.
Toronto MPP Bhutila Karpoche used her umbrella to shield herself from heavy rain Monday morning when she walked over to a high school in her riding to speak with Grade 10 students. The last thing she expected was to need to use it inside.
Police are investigating another building in Montreal's community was struck by gunfire.
A person has died after falling into an airplane jet engine at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on Wednesday.
The jury in Donald Trump’s hush money trial is to resume deliberations Thursday after asking to rehear potentially crucial testimony about the alleged hush money scheme at the heart of the history-making case.
The man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for bludgeoning Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer inside their San Francisco home returned to a courtroom Wednesday to face state charges, including attempted murder.
An international law enforcement team has arrested a Chinese national and disrupted a major botnet that officials said he ran for nearly a decade, amassing at least US$99 million in profits.
Iran opened a five-day registration period Thursday for hopefuls wanting to run in the June 28 presidential election to replace the late Ebrahim Raisi, who was killed in a helicopter crash earlier this month with seven others.
A Greek-owned, Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier that came under attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels earlier this week had a cargo of grain bound for Iran, the group's main benefactor, authorities said Thursday.
The federal Liberals and NDP say conservative politicians are displaying a pattern of attacks against Speakers' independence, an allegation the Conservatives in Ottawa strongly deny.
Liberal parliamentarians are criticizing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre over a new video in which he promotes the idea that some Canadians are 'fleeing' Canada to live in Nicaragua because they can't afford a house in this country.
A group of prominent former politicians and current academics is asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to change his tone on the possibility of arrest warrants for senior Israeli leaders.
The U.S. Agriculture Department has proposed allowing farmers to bulk test the milk of their dairy cows for bird flu rather than test milk from individual cows before gaining approval to ship them across state lines, according to state and industry officials and agency documents.
The World Health Organization's emergencies department is facing 'existential threats' as multiplying health crises have left it so short of cash that it needed emergency funds to pay staff salaries at the end of last year, an independent report said.
The federal health minister needs new powers to unilaterally take dangerous products off the shelves if they're hurting people and not being used as intended, Mark Holland said Wednesday.
The federal justice minister said Wednesday the government's online harms bill includes measures to protect children using age-appropriate web design.
An attorney for Backstreet Boy Nick Carter has responded to allegations of sexual assault featured in a new Investigation Discovery docuseries about the singer and his late brother, Aaron Carter.
Harvey Weinstein is appearing before a judge Wednesday afternoon in the same New York City courthouse where former President Donald Trump is on trial.
A major Toronto hip-hop music festival has been postponed after organizers say one of its headliners cancelled his appearance.
WestJet Encore pilots could walk off the job this weekend if an agreement isn’t reached with the airline, after filing a 72-hour strike notice.
Black passengers who were briefly ordered off an American Airlines plane in January sued the airline Wednesday, alleging that they were victims of racial discrimination.
Lab-grown meat is not currently available in any U.S. grocery stores or restaurants. If some lawmakers have their way, it never will be.
An 81-year-old Waterloo, Ont. woman thought she’d never ride a horse again after a brain bleed led to severe physical complications.
You’re out for a hike, revelling in glorious nature. Suddenly, you spot a bear. And the bear has spotted you, too. Would you know what to do next?
Minnesota won the inaugural championship of the Professional Women’s Hockey League on Wednesday night, getting 17 saves from Nicole Hensley to beat Boston 3-0 in a winner-take-all Game 5 and claim the Walter Cup.
Nick Taylor is looking to become the first Canadian to win back-to-back Open championships on home soil.
Criminal charges against Scottie Scheffler have been dismissed, ending a legal saga that began with images of the world’s top male golfer being arrested and handcuffed in Louisville during the PGA Championship.
Car manufacturer Nissan has issued a do-not-drive warning for some older vehicles equipped with Takata airbag inflators, due to the risk of explosion during a crash.
Toyota has announced it will offer lean compact engines that also run on so-called green fuels like hydrogen and bioethanol, or get paired with zero-emissions electric motors in hybrids.
The president of Covered Bridge Chips in New Brunswick is hoping to have his factory rebuilt for late 2025 following a devastating fire last year.
Students and staff at Winnipeg’s Westwood Collegiate had a unique problem to solve this month; how do you lead ducks to water from the school’s courtyard when 12 of them can’t fly yet?
Debby Lorinczy remembers her father as an amazing person and as a man who also made an amazing discovery.
Abigail Strate is a member of the Canadian national ski jumping team and an Olympic bronze medallist. She's also a certified beekeeper.
It's been a long time coming, but one Oilers superfan is hoping this will be the year he gets to touch up his massive Stanley Cup back tattoo.
A man's daring rescue of a newborn wild foal that was trapped after falling down a steep embankment was caught on video over the weekend.
A Winnipeg pinball wizard is heading to the granddaddy of them all – the IFPA World Pinball Championship.
It’s the chance of a lifetime for a group of Ottawa athletes who are getting ready to represent Team Canada at the World Junior Ultimate championships in the United Kingdom.
Parishioners at Holy Trinity Anglican Church are praying for a monetary miracle, as their historic place of worship could collapse at any moment.
Dr. Paula Gordon says her clinic on West Broadway receives 1,600 calls a day, the majority from patients looking for a screening breast ultrasound.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford are set to make an announcement in Toronto on Thursday.
Calgary police are looking for suspects after someone shot at a home in the northeast community of Abbeydale.
A well-regarded, experienced glider pilot and instructor from Calgary was killed Wednesday while competing at a national championship event near Diamond Valley, leaving his loved ones and the province's soaring community gutted.
A nice and sunny day is in the forecast for Ottawa this Thursday.
Protesters blocked traffic outside a major military industry trade show in Ottawa Wednesday morning before moving on to Parliament Hill to condemn the ongoing violence in Gaza and Canada's arms trade with Israel.
After the death of a man on the Ottawa River this week there is a renewed warning from first responders about safety on the water.
Police are investigating another building in Montreal's community was struck by gunfire.
Hema-Quebec is launching an urgent appeal to people with blood groups O+, O- and B- who are willing to donate.
A Montreal man who has a physical disability is the lead plaintiff in an application for a class action lawsuit against Uber.
With the Edmonton Oilers down two goals late in the first period of Game 4, Rogers Place was quiet, fans seemingly bewildered at the early, quick scoring of the Dallas Stars and the slow start by the home team. Ryan McLeod's marker with six-and-a-half minutes in the opening frame left changed all that.
A local political scientist is urging Albertans to "connect the dots" in what she says is "democratic backsliding" in the province.
An infant has died and three others, including another child, were taken to hospital following an ATV crash in Forties, N.S., on Monday.
Some small businesses in Sackville, N.B., are being forced to look for a new location after being told their leases would be terminated next spring.
A report at Winnipeg City Hall says repairs at West Kildonan Library will cost millions of dollars, without money earmarked to make the necessary upgrades.
After a shocking and abrupt evacuation, former residents of a St. James apartment building are facing a new hurdle.
An email from 2016 detailing the day Jeremy Harrison reportedly brought a gun into the legislative building shows that security were unaware of the former Government House Leader's visit.
Last season the Saskatchewan Roughriders' number one running back was Jamal Morrow, who is now a CFL free agent. This year the green and white have veteran A.J. Ouellete to lead the group.
A proposed apartment development in Regina's Douglas Park neighbourhood has been granted approval from the City Planning Commission following a meeting Tuesday night that saw more pushback from area residents.
Another high school in Waterloo Region has been closed due to threats made against it.
Some Home Hardware employees are out of a job after the company announced layoffs on Tuesday.
A Kitchener high school was shut down Wednesday due to a “threat of violence” and will also remain closed on Thursday.
A Saskatoon woman is speaking out about what she calls unacceptable conditions in an apartment her elderly mom was living in.
Saskatoon cyclists will see reduced speed limits on some neighbourhood bikeways this summer.
Students in Waterhen Lake First Nation remain out of class on Wednesday following a devastating fire that destroyed the community’s school.
A dog owner has been charged after two people riding bicycles in a community near Sault Ste. Marie were recently attacked by two dogs.
Some residents of Central Elgin are being advised to boil their water. The advisory comes after a report from the Central Elgin Distribution System of low levels of bacteria in drinking water.
The deputy mayor is pitching a more aggressive approach to deal with tenants who are impacting pest control efforts undertaken by London and Middlesex Community Housing (LMCH).
Western's president offers measures to try and end on-campus demonstration.
Holi Rangotsav 2024 festival to be held in Stroud Saturday.
Orillia's Name the Snow Plow contest closes Saturday.
Three people are in hospital after a crash in Oro-Medonte on Wednesday.
The Northern Tornadoes Project has confirmed a tornado in Essex County.
Two people have been arrested after police interrupted a break-and-enter. Around 5 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a break in at a storage facility in the 800 block of Walker Road.
A British Columbia man will be extradited to the United States, where he faces a possible life sentence if convicted of charges that he repeatedly sexually assaulted his stepdaughter, after losing his appeal of the extradition order Tuesday.
Two rescued harbour seal pups – now named Nelson and Gustav – are being rehabilitated in Vancouver, marking the start of a busy season for a local non-profit.
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.
A potential redevelopment of part of London Road Park won't be going ahead.
Vulcan RCMP are going to host an impaired driving simulation next week to alert residents to the consequences of drunk driving.
Lethbridge police say orange fentanyl was among the drugs seized during the most recent execution of an ongoing enforcement project focusing on the city's downtown.
Patients at Sault Ste. Marie’s Group Health Centre who were to be de-rostered this week will soon be able to access a new nurse practitioner-led clinic.
A dog owner has been charged after two people riding bicycles in a community near Sault Ste. Marie were recently attacked by two dogs.
The annual Canadian Automobile Association’s worst roads list for 2024 is out and three of the five worst roads in the northern region are in North Bay.
A skull was found along a backroad near St. John's more than 20 years ago. Now, police have finally identified the victim of the homicide.
Celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of Troop 17 — the first class of women recruits on the national police force — the RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador led a ceremonial march through a small part of downtown St. John’s on Tuesday afternoon.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a 23-year-old man was arrested for drunk driving on two separate occasions overnight.
