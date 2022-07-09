Abe's death raises security questions as Japan mourns

A top police official on Saturday acknowledged possible security lapses that allowed an assassin to fire his gun into former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe while he was addressing a campaign rally, raising questions how could the attacker get so close behind him.

Sri Lankan PM agrees to quit amid biggest political turmoil

Sri Lanka's prime minister agreed to resign on Saturday after party leaders in Parliament demanded both he and the embattled president step down on the day protesters stormed the president's residence and office in a fury over a worsening economic crisis.

    A car which is believed to carry the body of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, arrives at his home Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

    Protesters gather inside the premises of Sri Lankan presidents official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Amitha Thennakoon)

  • Russia raising 'true hell,' Ukrainian governor says

    Russian forces are managing to 'raise true hell' in Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland despite reports claiming they were taking an operational pause, a regional governor said Saturday, while another Ukrainian official urged people in Russian-occupied southern areas to evacuate quickly 'by all possible means' ahead of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

  • How a crowded Republican field could help Trump in 2024 campaign

    In the 2016 Republican nomination, Donald Trump was able to prevail nonetheless because those in the party who opposed his brand of divisive politics were never able to coalesce around a single rival to confront him. And with Trump mulling another White House bid as soon as this summer, the same dynamic could repeat.

