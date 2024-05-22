Former head of military HR sues Armed Forces, government after misconduct case

OTTAWA -

A former military leader accused of sexual misconduct in 2021 is suing the federal government, the Armed Forces and his accuser.

Lt.-Gen. Steven Whelan filed a statement of claim in Federal Court that seeks damages and a public apology from the military for its role in destroying his reputation and career.

The accusation against Whelan came at a time when the military was embroiled in controversy as several high-ranking leaders were publicly accused of sexual misconduct.

Whelan was put on leave and military police charged him with two counts of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline after an investigation.

The case went to a court martial last fall, and military prosecutors eventually dropped both charges.

The allegations in Whelan's statement of claim have not been tested in court.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2024.