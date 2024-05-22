World

    • Republican National Committee in Washington evacuated after blood vials received in package

    The U.S Capitol photographed on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib) The U.S Capitol photographed on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
    Share

    The headquarters of the Republican National Committee in Washington, D.C., was briefly evacuated on Wednesday morning after a suspicious package containing two vials of blood was delivered to the building, the police said.

    The RNC, the parent organization of the Republican Party, is playing a major role in the campaign of former President Donald Trump, who will face Democratic incumbent Joe Biden in the Nov. 5 election.

    The authorities initially closed off one downtown block and directed staff and other personnel to avoid the area. By mid-morning, employees were re-entering the building, and police were leaving the scene, according to a Reuters witness.

    "The source of the package and its contents will be further investigated," the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement.

    The RNC did not respond to a request for comment.

    (Reporting by Tim Reid, Gram Slattery and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Ross Colvin and Chizu Nomiyama)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Biden steals debate issue from Trump campaign, makes it his own

    Donald Trump had spent weeks needling U.S. President Joe Biden for his refusal to commit to a debate. But Washington political columnist Eric Ham describes how in one fell swoop, Biden ingeniously stole the issue from the Trump campaign and made it his own.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News