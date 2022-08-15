5 still in critical condition after car drove through Pennsylvania fundraiser crowd
State police say five people remain in critical condition after a car drove through a crowd at a weekend fundraiser for victims of a fatal northeastern Pennsylvania fire earlier this month, killing one woman and injuring 17 other people.
Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, is charged with homicide in the death of 50-year-old Rebecca Reese, of Wilkes-Barre, at the Berwick fundraiser shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday. He faces another homicide count in the slaying of his mother at their Nescopeck home minutes later.
Police allege in a criminal complaint that Sura Reyes told investigators that he was driving in Berwick after arguing with his mother and was, "tired of fighting with his mother, including about money, and wanted to be done with it."
At the same time, about 75 people had gathered in a blocked-off parking lot outside the Intoxicology Department bar for a fundraiser to benefit victims of the Aug. 5 blaze in Nescopeck that killed seven adults and three children.
Police allege that Sura Reyes told them he drove past the gathering, then turned around and headed back to the bar "to drive through the crowd of people." They allege that video corroborates his alleged statement to investigators that he "sped up into the crowd purposefully."
Of the 17 people injured, five remain in critical condition while two are listed as fair, and ten other people have been released following treatment, police said Monday.
Police said Sura Reyes told them he then returned to his Nescopeck home and saw his mother, 56-year-old Rosa Reyes, in the street. Police allege that he told them he hit her with the vehicle and then struck her with a hammer several times.
Sura Reyes is in Columbia County prison pending an Aug. 29 preliminary hearing. Court documents didn't list an attorney who could offer comment on his behalf.
'We've been abandoned': Man dies in B.C. town waiting for health care near ambulance station
For the second time in less than a month, a resident of Ashcroft, B.C., died while waiting for health care after having a heart attack mere metres from a local ambulance station.
'I have to fight for myself': Quadriplegic man says N.S. government told him to live in a hospital
A diving accident at 14-years-old left Brian Parker paralyzed from the chest down. Now at age 49, he's without the person who was caring for him full-time until just last week, after his 68-year-old mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Canadian home sales fall for 5th month in a row, down 29 per cent from last July
Canada's average resale home price fell 4.5% from a year ago in July and was down 5.4% on the month as buyers continued to sit on the sidelines amid rising borrowing costs.
Wet'suwet'en pipeline protest blocks Vancouver traffic
A large rally planned in Vancouver to protest the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C. blocked traffic Monday morning.
New COVID-19 booster targeting Omicron, original variants approved in U.K.
British drug regulators have become the first in the world to authorize an updated version of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine that aims to protect against the original virus and the omicron variant.
Thousands of Afghans who helped Canada trapped in Afghanistan, struggling to leave
Canadian MPs and veteran groups are urging ministers to do more to help thousands of Afghans who assisted Canadian Forces, but remain trapped in Afghanistan a year after the Taliban seized Kabul.
Pfizer CEO tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms
The top executive at Pfizer, a leading producer of COVID-19 vaccines, has tested positive for the virus and says he is experiencing very mild symptoms.
Prince Harry, Meghan to visit U.K., Germany next month
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will visit the U.K. next month for the first time since they returned for Queen Elizabeth II 's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Padma Lakshmi 'worried and wordless' over attack on ex-husband Salman Rushdie
Padma Lakshmi is supporting her ex-husband Salman Rushdie in his recovery. The 'Top Chef' star tweeted Sunday that she is 'relieved' Rushdie is 'pulling through after Friday's nightmare' in which he was stabbed multiple times while on stage in New York.
Colonial Building in Newfoundland won't be renamed after all: provincial government
The Newfoundland and Labrador government says it will not be changing the name of the Colonial Building in downtown St. John's.
Economists predict a 'mild recession,' but what would that look like in Canada?
With inflation on the rise and central banks poised to increase rates, CTVNews.ca speaks with experts on whether Canada will experience a recession, and if so, what it would look like.
'Fanaticism is a danger to free expression everywhere': Ignatieff on Rushdie attack
After Indian-born British novelist Salman Rushdie was attacked during a writing conference in western New York on Friday, current and former Canadian politicians are weighing in on what such attacks mean for freedom of expression and thought.
Feds quietly change rules to allow one-time ArriveCAN exemption at land border crossings
The Canada Border Services Agency is temporarily allowing fully vaccinated travellers a one-time exemption to not be penalized if they were unaware of the health documents required through ArriveCAN.
Afghanistan marks 1 year since Taliban seizure as woes mount
The Taliban on Monday marked a year since they seized the Afghan capital of Kabul, a rapid takeover that triggered a hasty escape of the nation's Western-backed leaders, sent the economy into a tailspin and fundamentally transformed the country.
Iran denies involvement but justifies Salman Rushdie attack
An Iranian official Monday denied Tehran was involved in the stabbing of author Salman Rushdie, though he sought to justify the attack in the Islamic Republic's first public comments on the bloodshed.
Fire at Cairo Coptic church kills 41, including 15 children
A fire ripped through a packed Coptic Orthodox church during morning services in Egypt's capital on Sunday, quickly filling it with thick black smoke and killing 41 worshippers, including at least 15 children.
Kenya's Ruto declared president after last-minute chaos
In a chaotic announcement that could foreshadow a court challenge, Kenya's electoral commission chairman on Monday declared Deputy President William Ruto the winner of the country's close presidential race over five-time contender Raila Odinga.
Kremlin critic Navalny says he's in solitary confinement
Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says prison officials ordered him to serve at least three days in solitary confinement, citing a minor infraction, in retaliation for his activism behind bars.
Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to sign hydrogen deal in Newfoundland
The German government on Friday issued a statement confirming the agreement will be signed Aug. 23 in Stephenville, where a Newfoundland based company plans to build a zero-emission plant that will use wind energy to produce hydrogen for export.
Ottawa should offer Indigenous-language training, exemptions to public servants: memo
Senior civil servants explored offering Indigenous-language training to federal employees and possible exemptions to those who already speak one from requiring fluency in both English and French, newly released documents show.
Cabinet heard of potential 'breakthrough' with 'Freedom Convoy' protesters before Emergencies Act was invoked: documents
The night before the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act in response to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, the prime minister’s national security adviser told him there was 'a potential for a breakthrough' in Ottawa, court documents show.
Why has polio been found in London, New York and Jerusalem, and how dangerous is it?
Polio, a deadly disease that used to paralyze tens of thousands of children every year, is spreading in London, New York and Jerusalem for the first time in decades, spurring catch-up vaccination campaigns.
Testosterone promotes both aggression and 'cuddling' in gerbils, study finds
A recent study on rodents has found testosterone, despite being commonly associated with aggression, can also foster friendly behaviours in males.
Backing up Ukraine's history: App creates 3D models of important cultural heritage
Volunteers armed with smartphones are using a 3D-modelling app to preserve Ukraine's cultural heritage one snap at a time.
Last month was 6th hottest July on record in 143 years
Last month was the Earth’s sixth-warmest July on record in 143 years, according to the U.S. federal agency that studies oceans, the atmosphere, and coastal areas.
R&B singer R. Kelly's obstruction trial begins in Chicago
R&B singer R. Kelly's latest federal trial began on Monday with the selection of a jury to hear charges that he lured underage women into having sex with him and obstructed a 2008 state case that ended with his acquittal.
'Horse Whisperer' author Nicholas Evans dies at 72
Nicholas Evans, the British author of the bestselling novel "The Horse Whisperer," has died at 72, his representatives said Monday.
Trailer released for Tegan and Sara's new show 'High School'
The show is based on their 2019 memoir of the same name, in which Tegan and Sara Quinn reflect on their time as teens in Calgary in the 90s.
Canada's main stock index down nearly 100 points, U.S. markets also in the red
Canada's main stock index was down nearly 100 points in late-morning trading as the price of oil fell and the energy and base metal sectors pulled back. The S&P/TSX composite index dropped 94.96 points to 20,084.85.
Economists predict a 'mild recession,' but what would that look like in Canada?
With inflation on the rise and central banks poised to increase rates, CTVNews.ca speaks with experts on whether Canada will experience a recession, and if so, what it would look like.
5 ways being single can cost you more
Amid high inflation and rising cost of living, a person's relationship status can impact their finances. There are five ways in which flying solo can put you at a financial disadvantage and a few ways to mitigate them.
B.C. seniors keep love alive with romantic rides on wheelchair
Since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, Peter Foran takes his wife Janice for romantic rides on his wheelchair. They travel along Vancouver's bike lanes and waterfront paths, with her sitting sideways across his lap.
'The Netflix effect': Why Western women are heading to South Korea in search of love
There was something puzzling about the young Western women staying at the youth hostels in Seoul, thought researcher Min Joo Lee. After visiting eight hostels and interviewing 123 women, mostly from North America and Europe, Lee came to the conclusion that many had been drawn to the country by what she calls "the Netflix effect."
'Our team is good': Unbeaten Canadians aren't worried ahead of Finland match
As the squad prepares to face Finland on Monday in a game that will decide who finishes atop Group A at the world junior hockey championship, the host's biggest enemy might just be complacency.
Canadian MMA fighter Rory MacDonald calls an end to his career
Canadian welterweight Rory MacDonald, who fought for the UFC title and won the Bellator championship, has called an end to his mixed martial arts career.
Flames forward Huberdeau pledges to donate brain to science to help military veterans
Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau is pledging to donate his brain for research into brain injuries in soldiers.
Kia/Hyundai seat belt pretensioners under investigation
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Office of Defects Investigation has opened a query into seat belt pretensioners on certain 2020-2022 Kia/Hyundai vehicles, saying that they may rupture or explode.
Man arrested in death of co-worker at Michigan GM plant
A cleaning service employee who was working at a General Motors plant in Michigan was killed Thursday during an altercation with a co-worker, authorities said.
Gas prices dip just below US$4 for the first time in 5 months
Gasoline prices in the U.S. dipped to just under the US$4 mark for the first time in more than five months -- good news for consumers who are struggling with high prices for many other essentials.