World

    • 2 people killed in weekend crash of small plane in Northern California mountain town near Lake Tahoe

    Snow piles up to a sign for Interstate 80 westbound in Truckee, Calif., on Monday, March 4, 2024. A long stretch of I-80 from west of Lake Tahoe over Donner Summit to the Nevada state line reopened to all but big rigs late Monday morning, but chains or snow tires were required, the California Highway Patrol's Truckee office said. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group via AP) Snow piles up to a sign for Interstate 80 westbound in Truckee, Calif., on Monday, March 4, 2024. A long stretch of I-80 from west of Lake Tahoe over Donner Summit to the Nevada state line reopened to all but big rigs late Monday morning, but chains or snow tires were required, the California Highway Patrol's Truckee office said. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group via AP)
    Share
    TRUCKEE, Calif. -

    Two people died when a single-engine airplane crashed amid moderate snow conditions in a California mountain town just north of Lake Tahoe, authorities said.

    The Socata TBM9 with two people aboard crashed around 6:40 p.m. Saturday while on approach to Truckee Tahoe Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said Sunday.

    The Truckee Police Department confirmed two people died, but did not provide further information about the victims.

    No homes were damaged, but railroad tracks at the crash site required repairs, KCRA-TV reported.

    The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

    Moderate snow was falling at the time of the crash with visibility of a half-mile (0.8 kilometres), though winds were light, the news station reported.

    Truckee is about 30 miles (52 kilometres) southwest of Reno, Nevada.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    N.B. man wins $64 million from Lotto 6/49

    A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News