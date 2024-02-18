2 officers, 1 first responder killed at the scene of a domestic call in Minnesota; suspect dead

These 4 egg brands have been recalled due to salmonella
Four brands of eggs distributed from Saskatchewan are being recalled due to the possible contamination of salmonella, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).
A man armed with multiple guns and large amounts of ammunition shot at police officers from inside a suburban Minneapolis home that was filled with children on Sunday, killing two officers and a firefighter who was providing medical aid to one of the wounded, authorities said.
A third officer was wounded in the shooting in a tree-lined neighbourhood of two-story homes in Burnsville, Minnesota. The suspect in the shooting also died, officials said.
Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans said there was an exchange of gunfire, and authorities were still piecing together details of what he described as a "terrible day."
The firefighter, who also works as a paramedic, was shot while providing aid to an injured officer, Evans said. He told a news conference the paramedic was a part of a SWAT team that had been called to a domestic situation at the home.
Inside, an armed man had barricaded himself with his family, including seven children ranging in age from two to 15, Evans said.
He said negotiations lasted for hours before the suspect opened fire. He wasn't specific on the exact amount of time, but the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association said the standoff lasted four hours before a SWAT team entered the home.
Evans said the suspect had several guns and large amounts of ammunition and shot at the police officers from multiple positions within the home, including the upper and lower floors. Evans said at least one officer was shot inside the home.
"We still don't know the exact exchange of gunfire that occurred," Evans said. "Certainly several officers did return fire."
He said that around 8 a.m. the suspect was found dead and the family and children were released from the home. None of them were hurt.
City officials identified the slain officers as Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, both 27. Adam Finseth, 40, a firefighter and paramedic for the city since 2019, also was killed.
Elmstrand, a member of the department's mobile command staff, joined the department in 2017. Ruge was hired in 2020 and was part of the department's crisis negotiations team and was a physical evidence officer.
Another police officer, Sgt. Adam Medlicott, was injured and being treated at a hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, the city said.
As the bodies of the dead left a hospital, officers saluted, before they were taken in a convoy to the medical examiner's office. Medical staff watched in scrubs.
"We're hurting," said Police Chief Tanya Schwartz. "Today, three members of our team made the ultimate sacrifice for this community. They are heroes."
Neighbours were startled awake by loud pops about an hour before sunrise.
Alicia McCullum said she and her family dropped to the floor, uncertain whether the noise was gunshots. She and her husband peered out of their sunroom and saw squad cars and a phalanx of police officers.
"I didn't think it was a gunshot at first, but then we opened the windows and we saw police everywhere and police hiding in our neighbours' yards," said McCullum, who lives two houses down from the source of the commotion.
"Then there were three more gunshots," she said. "It was like a bunch of fireworks." That's when she and her husband and two children sought safety in a bathroom and dropped to the floor. They prayed.
McCullum said she was relieved to see a woman and children escorted out of their home. "We're so thankful for those police officers that risked their lives to save those kids," McCullum said."And my heart goes out to that mother."
Fire Chief BJ Jungmann said the community was grieving and asked for privacy for the families. None of the relatives of the officers or the firefighter immediately returned phone messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.
Evans said the medical examiner would identify the suspect and said autopsies were planned for Monday. There was no indication the home had been a source of troubles in the past.
"There have not been many calls for service at all," Evans said.
As the investigation unfolded, the neighbourhood was ringed with police cars to keep reporters and the public away. A police armoured vehicle had bullet damage to its windshield, and Evans confirmed it sustained the damage in the gunfight.
Police scanner recordings on Broadcastify.com capture a rattled man saying, "I need any ambulance," as he struggled to catch his breath. Someone later could be heard talking about three being loaded into ambulances, uttering the word "critical."
As news spread, other law enforcement agencies immediately began posting messages of condolence on social media, including images of badges with blue bars through them. It is a mark of solidarity in mourning.
"In times like these, it is essential to come together as a community and support one another through the uncertainty and grief," said Marty Kelly, the sheriff in neighbouring Goodhue County.
Flags also were lowered to half-staff, with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz urging urged those who walked past them to take a moment and think about the first responders who lost their lives.
"Minnesota mourns with you," he said. "The state stands ready to assist in any way possible."
Hundreds of people gathered in front of Burnsville City Hall on Sunday night for a candlelit vigil to remember the victims. Several uniformed officers from other departments also attended, included many from St. Paul.
A fire truck and police car were in front of the building. The police vehicle had bouquets of flowers on the hood and handwritten signs tucked under the windshield, one of which read: "We are praying for you." Those gathered joined together in prayer and sang "Amazing Grace."
"Right now is a time to grieve, to come together and grieve our community's loss, and to support the families," said U.S. Rep. Angie Craig.
"I can't imagine the pain that you're all going through," Craig continued, "but what I can say is that to all our officers out there, the paramedics, our firefighters, thank you for what you do." The crowd applauded.
"It's an important community," said area resident Kris Martin, "and we feel very saddened by what happened."
Burnsville, a city of around 64,000, is located about 15 miles (24 kilometres) south of downtown Minneapolis.
------
Associated Press writers Rob Jagodzinski and Bobby Caina Calvan in New York City, Maysoon Khan in Albany, New York, and Jesse Bedayn in Denver contributed to this report.
Four brands of eggs distributed from Saskatchewan are being recalled due to the possible contamination of salmonella, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).
At least 53 men were massacred in a major escalation of tribal violence in Papua New Guinea, Australian media reported Monday.
Cooler inflation in 2023 is affecting how much Canadians will pay in income tax this year.
Ontario Provincial Police are reminding the public to be cautious after a snow machine went through thin ice near the North Bay marina on Friday.
Atom bomb epic "Oppenheimer" won seven prizes, including best picture, director and actor, at the 77th British Academy Film Awards on Sunday, cementing its front-runner status for the Oscars next month.
A former member of a youth performance group run by the Calgary Stampede says he expects he'll feel on guard now that day parole has been granted to the man who sexually abused teens over three decades.
Amid dwindling ammnunition, Ukrainian forces withdrew from the city of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region on Saturday after daily Russian onslaughts from three directions for the last four months.
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three children were found dead in southwest England, police said Sunday.
The Liberal government has missed a deadline to respond to the findings and recommendations of Justice Paul Rouleau, who headed a federal inquiry into the government's first and only use of the Emergencies Act in 2022.
Ontario Provincial Police are reminding the public to be cautious after a snow machine went through thin ice near the North Bay marina on Friday.
A former member of a youth performance group run by the Calgary Stampede says he expects he'll feel on guard now that day parole has been granted to the man who sexually abused teens over three decades.
Four brands of eggs distributed from Saskatchewan are being recalled due to the possible contamination of salmonella, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).
As experts urge Canada to ease the strain after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of helping kill a Canadian, Ottawa is turning to the world of slideshows and flow charts.
Louise Pelley asked for 104 birthday cards for her 104th birthday on Feb. 1, 2024. Members of her community and from around the world smashed those expectations after she was showered with more than 1,500 notes and cards.
Yemen's Houthi rebels are suspected in an attack that damaged a Belize-flagged ship travelling through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait connecting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, authorities said early Monday.
At least 53 men were massacred in a major escalation of tribal violence in Papua New Guinea, Australian media reported Monday.
A bipartisan delegation of U.S. senators made an official visit to Hungary's capital Sunday and called on the nationalist government to immediately approve Sweden's request to join NATO.
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three children were found dead in southwest England, police said Sunday.
Celebrity pastor Joel Osteen's Houston megachurch held a special service Sunday dedicated to healing and thanksgiving, a week after a woman opened fire in one of its hallways before being gunned down by security officers.
Tens of thousands of demonstrators cloaked in pink marched through cities in Mexico and abroad on Sunday in what they called a 'march for democracy' targeting the country's ruling party in advance of the country's June 2 elections.
The federal government is ruling out any future pauses or exemptions to the carbon price, despite still-high inflation numbers contributing to the cost of living, according to Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has apologized for remarks made earlier this week in which she suggested that Israel has the right to destroy Gaza in response to the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas.
Ottawa is considering alterations to its proposed clean-electricity regulations after consultations with industry, opening the door to more flexibility for individual power generators.
A teenage girl from Quebec's Eastern Townships survived an opioid overdose last month thanks to two of her classmates.
An infant in Toronto has been hospitalized after contracting the measles.
Anti-smoking advocates and some government officials are worried a new smoking-cessation product being sold in candy-like flavours is being abused by minors in Canada. Do you know anyone underage who is using the products?
It's not just you. A lot people think Google searches are getting worse. And the rise of generative AI chatbots is giving people new and different ways to look up information.
What began as a sixth grade science project, was born out of a childhood pet peeve.
About 5,200 years ago, a man’s life ended violently in a peat bog in northwest Denmark. Now, researchers have used advanced genetic analyses to tell the unexpected story of 'Vittrup Man,' the oldest known immigrant in Denmark’s history.
Paramount Pictures’' Bob Marley biopic "Bob Marley: One Love" outperformed expectations to debut at No. 1 at the box office with a US$27.7 million opening weekend, while Sony's "Madame Web" flopped with one of the lowest debuts for a movie centered on a Marvel character.
Atom bomb epic "Oppenheimer" won seven prizes, including best picture, director and actor, at the 77th British Academy Film Awards on Sunday, cementing its front-runner status for the Oscars next month.
Former U.S. Rep. George Santos alleged in a lawsuit filed Saturday in New York that late-night host Jimmy Kimmel deceived him into making videos on the Cameo app that were used to ridicule the disgraced lawmaker on the show.
Cooler inflation in 2023 is affecting how much Canadians will pay in income tax this year.
Leonard Lauder — heir to the Estee Lauder cosmetics empire — coined the term "lipstick effect" in the early aughts, when many countries were in the throes of a recession, to describe the way customers with less to spend were still willing to splurge on a small item.
In December, Nike slashed its revenue forecast and announced cost cuts amid growing concerns that consumers around the world are slowing their spending.
A small piece of real estate heaven has hit the Toronto market, and homebuyers now have the rare opportunity to bid on the one-of-a-kind property.
Working at one of Vancouver's most renowned restaurants, staff at Vij's are no strangers to celebrity guests – but the Royals who unexpectedly arrived this week left them starstruck.
A Kansas City Chiefs jersey, signed by Travis Kelce and his superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift, is being auctioned off for three Ontario charities.
Speedskating phenom Jordan Stolz continued his bid for another world championship three-peat while Canadians earned double silver medals in the turbulent mass starts Saturday.
In his annual All-Star weekend news conference, Adam Silver said he believes the league’s rules, which mandate players must generally play in at least 65 games to be eligible for post-season awards, have had their intended effect.
Kristen Campbell earned a 30-save shutout and Toronto took the “Battle on Bay Street” over Montreal 3-0 in Professional Women's Hockey League action on Friday.
Ottawa is considering alterations to its proposed clean-electricity regulations after consultations with industry, opening the door to more flexibility for individual power generators.
Ontario will ban tolls on all provincial highways, including the recently uploaded Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway in Toronto.
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.