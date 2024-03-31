World

    • 2 killed, 3 injured during shootings at separate Houston-area birthday parties

    Guns were fired at two Houston-area at two different parties, police say Guns were fired at two Houston-area at two different parties, police say
    Share
    HOUSTON -

    Gunfire at two separate Houston-area birthday parties this weekend resulted in two people being fatally shot and three others being injured, officials said.

    During the first shooting, gunfire broke out around 1 a.m. Saturday at a party celebrating a woman's 21st birthday, said Harris County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Michael Ritchie.

    Around 50 people had attended the party at a home in Jacinto City, located about 10 miles (16 km) east of Houston, when shots were fired after an argument, authorities said.

    Two people -- Candelario Gonzalez Jr., 22, and Christian Rangel, 30 -- were shot and taken to local hospitals, where they were pronounced dead, said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

    "Unfortunately, two young men lost their lives at a birthday party for, again, what we're looking at is probably over just some petty verbal altercation," Ritchie said.

    No arrests have been made.

    Gonzalez said investigators are still trying to determine if the two victims were partygoers or if they were passersby who were shot by those at the party.

    "We don't know all the connections. That will be a part of our investigation that's ongoing at this point," Gonzalez said.

    In the second shooting, people at an apartment complex in west Houston were having a birthday party Saturday night when a neighbor began complaining to them about the loud music.

    The third time the neighbor came over to complain at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, he had a gun, said Houston Police Lt. T. Riley.

    "There was a struggle over the firearm. The suspect discharged the firearm several times into the air," Riley said. "They were able to wrestle that firearm away from him and they closed the door."

    The neighbor returned to his home, got another gun and went back and started firing through a backdoor of the apartment, hitting three people, Riley said.

    One man was hit in the torso, another man was shot in the leg and a woman was grazed by gunfire. All three were taken to local hospitals in stable condition, Riley said.

    Police on Sunday searched for several suspects, including the neighbor, who all fled on foot.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    N.B. man wins $64 million from Lotto 6/49

    A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News