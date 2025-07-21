ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Smoke blankets much of Manitoba as week begins

Published

Lightning strikes near Thompson have resulted in several new fires near the city sparking Friday.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.