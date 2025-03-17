ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

New Winnipeg police chief to be sworn in Monday

By Kayla Rosen

Published

Gene Bowers addresses media during a November 2024 press conference. Bowers has been named as the new chief of the Winnipeg Police Service. (CTV Winnipeg)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.