ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Freezing cold weather forces school closures, bus cancellations in Manitoba

By Kayla Rosen

Published

A stock photo of an empty classroom. (Pixabay/Pexels)
A stock photo of an empty classroom. (Pixabay/Pexels)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.