W5 asbestos investigation triggers water testing in Alberta municipality
Medicine Hat, Alta. will begin testing for asbestos due to "community concerns" following a W5 investigation that showed the presence of fibres in the tap water of two Canadian cities.
About 32 per cent of Medicine Hat’s watermain network — roughly 140 kilometres — is made up of asbestos cement pipe and is among the 85 communities W5 revealed to have those pipes still in use underground.
There are thousands of kilometres of decades-old asbestos-cement pipes still delivering tap water across the country. Studies suggest that as these pipes age they’re prone to fail catastrophically, potentially releasing asbestos into the water.
"I think any time an issue is brought up that could affect people's health, there's concern and this is probably not something that was on many people's radar when they saw this [W5] story," Medicine Hat councillor Alison Van Dyke told W5.
Van Dyke said the city will test water from six locations. It’s unclear if there will be periodic testing after that.
"We're kind of making our path as we're walking it… so I'm not sure what the long term decision making around the testing will be right now," said Van Dyke. "I think that when a decision was made it was solely in the best interests of our community, not necessarily to set a standard for other communities."
W5 tested water from Winnipeg and Regina, two cities with hundreds of kilometres of asbestos cement pipe. In both cases, lab tests showed asbestos in the water.
Only a handful of Canadian municipalities currently test for asbestos in drinking water.
CALL FOR ACTIONAL NATIONALLY
Earlier this month, the Green Party of Canada started a petition demanding the federal government create a national inventory of these pipes, similar to what W5 mapped out. The petition is also demanding the government create a limit for asbestos in water.
"The more signatures that you get on a petition, the more likely it is that you will get action from politicians on it," said Naomi Hunter, leader of the Saskatchewan Green Party.
"It's really shameful because the provincial and federal governments have absolutely known about this," she said. "These [pipes] have become more and more dangerous as they age."
HEALTH EXPERTS CONCERNED ABOUT INGESTION
While the long-term impacts of ingesting asbestos fibres are still up for debate, W5 spoke to leading experts who believe there is an elevated risk of gastrointestinal-related cancers.
"Asbestos fibres should be absent in drinking water," Agostino Di Ciaula, a medical doctor and researcher in the department of Biomedical Sciences and Human Oncology at Bari Poly Clinic in Italy. "If a pipe is responsible for the delivery of asbestos fibres in water, the pipe should be replaced as soon as possible. A small concentration may represent a chronic exposure to a well-known toxic agent."
Drexel University professor and occupational health expert Dr. Arthur Frank said he’s concerned about ingestion that occurs from water delivered by asbestos cement pipes.
"We are constantly getting more and more evidence. Some of it going back 50 years, but there is more and more evidence that it can cause gastrointestinal tract cancers," he told W5.
Health Canada maintains there is no consistent evidence drinking or ingesting asbestos is harmful so there is currently no maximum limit that can be in Canadian water. Canada’s Drinking Water Guidelines will be assessed this year.
The only standard that exists comes from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which says anything under seven million fibres per litre is safe.
What we know about the new Omicron subvariant, Arcturus
A COVID-19 subvariant dubbed XBB.1.16 by the World Health Organization was first detected in the Indian subcontinent in late January. It has since been detected in 29 countries, though experts say it is likely circulating undetected in many others.
Economists divided on when the Bank of Canada could cut interest rates
The Bank of Canada on Wednesday announced that it would once again be holding the overnight interest rate steady at 4.5 per cent. But even as inflation continues to cool, economists are split on when we can eventually see lower interest rates.
U.S. Air National Guard member to be charged in leak of classified documents
A Massachusetts Air National Guard member who has emerged as a main person of interest in the disclosure of highly classified military documents on the Ukraine war was taken into custody Thursday by federal agents, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced.
Ahead of Telford testimony, Trudeau says they've discussed foreign interference 'many' times
Ahead of Friday testimony from his chief of staff on foreign election interference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he and Katie Telford have talked about the issue 'many' times over the years.
No tsunami risk after 6.0-magnitude earthquake rumbles off Vancouver Island
Officials say there is no tsunami risk after a moderate earthquake was detected off the west coast of Vancouver Island on Thursday morning.
Canada's health minister calls mass exports of Ozempic to U.S. an 'outrageous' abuse
Canada's federal health minister says he's working with provinces to prevent the mass exportation of essential medications after thousands of doses of the diabetes and weight-loss drug Ozempic were shipped from British Columbia to the United States.
Dairy farm explosion injures 1 person, kills 18,000 cattle
An explosion at a dairy farm in the Texas Panhandle that critically injured one person and killed an estimated 18,000 head of cattle was the deadliest barn fire recorded since the Animal Welfare Institute began tracking the fires.
Here's how a strike by public service workers could impact federal services
The federal government has released details on possible service disruptions in federal departments in the event of a strike by public service workers.
-
'It has become a cycle': Muslim Canadians more vigilant during Ramadan
Mosques across Canada have increasingly had to ask congregants to stay vigilant against potential attacks and harassment during the holy month of Ramadan, Muslim advocacy groups say, noting that the normalization of such security conversations is a concern.
-
71 housing units damaged or destroyed by Vaughan, Ont., fire
A fire at a housing development in Vaughan on Wednesday has damaged or destroyed at least 71 units, CP24 has learned.
-
Charges laid in Nova Scotia after dispute over fishing of baby eels turns violent
Police in Nova Scotia say they've charged two men after an attack early today in a small community on the southern outskirts of Halifax following an argument that involved fishing for baby eels.
-
No tsunami risk after 6.0-magnitude earthquake rumbles off Vancouver Island
Officials say there is no tsunami risk after a moderate earthquake was detected off the west coast of Vancouver Island on Thursday morning.
-
Here's how a strike by public service workers could impact federal services
The federal government has released details on possible service disruptions in federal departments in the event of a strike by public service workers.
-
Pro-Russia hackers say they were behind Hydro-Quebec cyberattack
A pro-Russia hacker group has claimed responsibility for a cyber-attack on the Hydro-Quebec website Thursday morning. Parts of the Quebec power utility's site were still down as of around 11:00 a.m. Hydro-Quebec says no personal data was compromised.
-
Ukraine stands firm on Crimea, wants Russia out of all areas
Ukraine's foreign minister said Thursday his country won't budge from its demand that Russia withdraw its forces from Crimea, as well as from other parts of Ukraine that Moscow illegally annexed more recently, for the war to end.
-
U.S., Ukraine say many war secrets safe from intel leaks
Ukrainian and U.S. officials said this week that only Ukrainians know some battle plans and other operational information, not the Americans, their most important ally. That means the leak of secret military documents, including some assessing Ukraine's battlefield strengths and weaknesses against Russia, may not have been enough.
-
Expelled to reinstated: Justin Pearson returns to Tennessee House
The second of two Black Democrats who were kicked out of the Republican-led Tennessee House followed his colleague back to work at the Capitol on Thursday, a week after their expulsion for participating in a gun control protest propelled them into the national spotlight.
-
Florida executes 'ninja killer' for couple's 1989 death
Florida executed a man known as the 'ninja killer' on Wednesday for the 1989 slayings of a couple visiting the state from New Jersey.
-
U.S. Air National Guard member to be charged in leak of classified documents
A Massachusetts Air National Guard member who has emerged as a main person of interest in the disclosure of highly classified military documents on the Ukraine war was taken into custody Thursday by federal agents, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced.
-
Dairy farm explosion injures 1 person, kills 18,000 cattle
An explosion at a dairy farm in the Texas Panhandle that critically injured one person and killed an estimated 18,000 head of cattle was the deadliest barn fire recorded since the Animal Welfare Institute began tracking the fires.
-
MIA: No sign of Canadian quick-reaction force first pledged to UN in 2017
The United Nations may soon start questioning Canada's definition of "quick" now that the government has given itself three more years to deliver a 200-soldier peacekeeping force.
-
Ahead of Telford testimony, Trudeau says they've discussed foreign interference 'many' times
Ahead of Friday testimony from his chief of staff on foreign election interference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he and Katie Telford have talked about the issue 'many' times over the years.
-
Poilievre's pitch to defund CBC while keeping French services would need a law change
If Pierre Poilievre wants to 'defund the CBC' while maintaining its French-language programming, he'll have to overhaul the country's broadcasting law in order to do it.
-
DOJ to ask U.S. Supreme Court to put abortion pill limits on hold
A federal appeals court ruled that the abortion pill mifepristone can still be used for now but restored restrictions on the drug in a decision that the Justice Department said Thursday it would swiftly challenge at the Supreme Court.
-
Juul Labs agrees to pay US$462 million settlement to 6 U.S. states
Embattled electronic cigarette-maker Juul Labs Inc. will pay US$462 million to six states and the District of Columbia, marking the largest settlement the company has reached so far for its role in the youth vaping surge, New York Attorney General Letitia James said Wednesday.
-
What we know about the new Omicron subvariant, Arcturus
A COVID-19 subvariant dubbed XBB.1.16 by the World Health Organization was first detected in the Indian subcontinent in late January. It has since been detected in 29 countries, though experts say it is likely circulating undetected in many others.
-
The Juice mission will soon launch to Jupiter's icy ocean worlds
The European Space Agency is about to send a spacecraft to explore Jupiter and three of its largest and most intriguing moons.
-
FBI warns consumers not to use public phone charging stations
The FBI is warning consumers against using public phone charging stations in order to avoid exposing their devices to malicious software.
-
Here are the best spots in Canada to watch next year's once in a lifetime solar eclipse
A once in a lifetime solar eclipse will grace eastern Canada next year, here are the cities with the best view.
-
Cannes sets slate with Wes Anderson, Todd Haynes, the Weeknd
New films by Wes Anderson, Alice Rohrwacher, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Todd Haynes and Wim Wenders will compete for the Cannes Film Festival's coveted top honour, the Palme d'Or, as will a record number of films directed by women.
-
Celine Dion releases title track from film 'Love Again,' first of 5 new songs
Celine Dion is making her musical comeback timed with her acting debut in a new romantic comedy. The Quebec chanteuse released "Love Again" Thursday, the title track from an upcoming film where she plays a supporting role. The gentle ballad is one of five new Dion songs that appear on the film's soundtrack, which arrives on May 12.
-
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
Jared 'Drake' Bell, an actor best known as a star of the Nickelodeon television show 'Drake & Josh,' was found safe on Thursday, hours after authorities in Florida said he was 'missing and endangered.'
-
Economists divided on when the Bank of Canada could cut interest rates
The Bank of Canada on Wednesday announced that it would once again be holding the overnight interest rate steady at 4.5 per cent. But even as inflation continues to cool, economists are split on when we can eventually see lower interest rates.
-
New protests in France over Macron plan to raise pension age
Protesters opposing President Emmanuel Macron's unpopular plan to raise the retirement age to 64 marched Thursday in cities and towns around France, in a final show of anger before a decision on whether the measure meets constitutional standards.
-
RBC biggest fossil fuel funder globally in 2022 at US$42B: report
A report from a coalition of environmental groups shows that Royal Bank of Canada was the biggest fossil fuel financier in the world last year after providing over US$42 billion in funding.
-
Rainn Wilson sat next to an unsuspecting 'Office' viewer on a flight
Rainn Wilson was right next to an unsuspecting seatmate who was watching the actor in "The Office" on a recent flight.
-
Smokers are less likely to get matches on dating apps. Here's why
A new study from online matchmaking company dua.com found that smokers can have a harder time getting dates and finding love.
-
About half of Canadians working full-time feel fatigued: survey
A new survey conducted by Research Co. reveals about half of Canadians working a full-time job are feeling fatigued and stressed.
-
-
DeMar DeRozan's daughter goes viral for distractions during Toronto Raptors loss to Bulls
If you watched the Toronto Raptors take on the Chicago Bulls in a win-or-go-home game Wednesday night, you may have heard a jarring shriek every time the home team stepped to the free throw line.
-
Toronto Raptors' season ends with loss to Chicago Bulls
The Toronto Raptors are out of the NBA's play-in tournament after dropping a 109-105 decision to the Chicago Bulls.
-
Irish rally driver Craig Breen killed in accident
Rally driver Craig Breen was killed in an accident Thursday during a test event ahead of a world championship race in Croatia, his team said.
-
Stiff EPA emission limits to boost U.S. electric vehicle sales
The Biden administration is proposing stiff new automobile pollution limits that would require up to two-thirds of new vehicles sold in the U.S. to be electric by 2032, a nearly tenfold increase over current electric vehicle sales.
-
Toronto man unknowingly buys stolen $60,000 truck from dealership
A Toronto man says he bought a truck from a dealership last summer that turned out to be stolen.