'Canadians should be very concerned about their drinking water': W5 investigates asbestos cement pipes

BREAKING | Airbnb to pull listings that don't have proper permits in Quebec

Short-term rental company Airbnb says it will pull listings that don't have a proper permit from the Quebec government. The San Francisco-based company made the announcement eight days after a fatal fire destroyed an Old Montreal building that housed illegal rentals.

